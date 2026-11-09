Nairobi Faces Water Shortage, Extended Rationing as Thika, Ndakaini Dam Levels Drop, Supply Cut by 35%

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company warned that the declining water reserves could affect supply to the capital. Consumers should expect longer periods of rationing.

Nairobi residents and communities in neighbouring areas are likely to experience water shortages and extended rationing following a 35 per cent reduction in water production.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The drop in production is attributed to the declining levels at Thika and Ndakaini dams.

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) announced the immediate reduction, warning that the declining water reserves could affect supply to the capital and surrounding areas in the coming months.

File image of a tap. (Nairobi Water)

In a public notice, the utility company attributed the situation to below-average rainfall within the dams' catchment areas, which has significantly reduced the amount of water available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thika and Ndakaini dams are the principal sources of water for Nairobi and its surrounding communities, making the decline in their storage levels a major concern for households and businesses that depend on the supply.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Due to declining water levels at Thika / Ndakaini Dam, water production at Ngethu and Kigoro Water Treatment Plants has been reduced by 35% with immediate effect. Customers may experience extended rationing periods. See the poster for more details. https://t.co/S6lEuItqJU — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) November 9, 2026

The 35 percent production cut will affect water output at the Ngethu and Kigoro water treatment plants, with Nairobi Water warning that consumers should expect longer periods of rationing.

Nairobi water shortage

The supply reduction is expected to affect several water utilities serving Nairobi and neighbouring counties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Water rationing set to begin in Nairobi (Nation)

According to Nairobi Water, the affected providers include Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, Kiambu Water and Sanitation Company, Githunguri Water and Sanitation Company.

Others include Karuri Water and Sanitation Company, Mavoko Water and Sewerage Company, Olkejuado Water and Sewerage Company, and Ololaiser Water and Sewerage Company.

Residents relying on these providers could experience reduced water availability as the utility companies adjust distribution to cope with the lower production levels.

Nairobi Water urges residents to use water sparingly

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nairobi Water has urged consumers to use the available water carefully as it monitors dam levels and prevailing weather conditions.

The company said it would periodically review production volumes depending on changes in water availability, while expressing regret over the inconvenience caused by the supply disruption.

The utility did not provide a specific date for when normal water production would resume, indicating that the temporary reduction would remain in place as it seeks to preserve the available reserves and maintain supply over the coming months.