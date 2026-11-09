Charlene Ruto Wedding: First Daughter reveals 16-year wait for husband Isaya Yunge

Charlene Ruto has disclosed when she started praying for her would-be husband before meeting Tanzanian tech entrepreneur Isaya Yunge.

In a deeply moving moment during her wedding ceremony, Charlene Ruto revealed that she had spent 16 years praying for her new husband, Isaya Yunge, long before knowing he would one day become her spouse.

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Charlene shared the emotional testimony while exchanging vows, explaining that her spiritual journey toward marriage began when she was just a first-year high school student.

Addressing Yunge directly at the altar, she reflected on the years spent holding onto faith for the right partner.

“Sixteen years ago, when I was in my first year of high school, I started praying for you,” she said during the exchange of vows.

Beyond her long-standing prayers, Charlene also disclosed that she had privately received several prophetic messages over the years regarding Yunge and their eventual union.

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Prayer answered for God-fearing man

Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge's wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania.

Keeping those moments close to her heart, she viewed the celebration as the fulfillment of a journey anchored in faith.

President William Ruto’s daughter reiterated the same during a church service that she attended with her husband in Mwanza, Tanzania on Sunday.

“For many years, I was asking God to give me a good husband and a God-fearing one and who will be with me all my life,” she told the congregation.

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“I did not know he would come from Mwanza. I thought maybe I would be married to a Kenyan or someone from outside but by God’s grace, he gave me Isaya. I do not have much to say but just a thank you to this community for raising my husband,” she added.