Now billionaires line up to hear me – Gachagua celebrates his political reinvention

According to Gachagua, the impeachment that was orchestrated by his rivals turned out to be the event that forced him to rebuild himself outside government rather than the closing chapter of his political career.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reflected on his life after impeachment and the changes that came with he was kicked out of office unceremoniously.

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According to Gachagua, the impeachment that was orchestrated by his rivals has turned out to be the event that forced him to rebuild himself outside government rather than the closing chapter of his political career.

The Democracy for the Citizens Party leader who addressed an engagement with Kenyans living in Massachusetts, Boston, on Friday, October 2, 2026, stated that those behind his impeachment publicly boasted that he would be forgotten in two weeks as they believed that the impeachment would be the end of his political career.

Billionaires eager to listen to Gachagua

Gachagua appeared to celebrate his status as a relevant force shaping conversations in Kenya.

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Citing his ongoing trip in America, the former Deputy President claimed that billionaires and millionaires now line up to listen to him, contrasting the current state to the prediction that he would simply fade away.

File image of Rigathi Gachagua hosting a delegation at his Wamunyoro home.

“A man who was killed and buried is now all over America, meeting millionaires and billionaires eager to listen to him, moving from one state to another, and Kenyans waiting for his every word every day,” he said.

Building a new political base: A different Gachagua

Agrieved by what he presented as betrayal by Ruto, Gachagua embarked on a new journey to rally the Mount Kenya region to reject Ruto’s re-election bid, before spreading the message to other regions.

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He retreated to his Wamunyoro home, where a new centre of influence quietly emerged to challenge President William Ruto’s popularity.

The registration of DCP was a significant step that gave Gachagua a new political home, and he wasted no time in inviting leaders from the region to join the outfit.

From his Wamunyoro base, Gachagua gradually transformed himself from a former deputy president fighting to survive politically into an opposition figure capable of commanding attention far beyond his traditional political backyard.

He began building bridges beyond Mount Kenya, positioning himself as a national opposition figure rather than a politician confined to his traditional support base.

Rather than disappearing from public life, he has used his political survival to construct a new identity outside the structures of government as he established himself as one of the leading voices ahead of the 2027 election.

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By blending grassroots mobilisation with political alliances, public engagements and an increasingly active communication strategy, he has kept his former boss on toes as the country inches closer to the 2027 General Election.

File image of Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua.