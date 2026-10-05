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Kenya PMI explained: What the 51.3 reading says about the economy

Kibaki Muthamia
Kibaki Muthamia 21:20 - 05 October 2026
The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is a monthly economic indicator that measures private-sector performance across manufacturing and services, with scores above 50 signaling expansion and scores below 50 indicating contraction (Image: Files)
Kenya’s private sector returned to growth in September, but the latest PMI shows an economy where stronger demand is still being squeezed by fuel, transport and production costs.
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Kenya's private-sector economy crossed back into expansion territory in September, with the Stanbic Bank Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rising to 51.3 from 49.7 in August.

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A PMI reading above 50 signals improving business conditions, while a reading below 50 indicates deterioration.

September's figure was the joint-highest since January and matched July's reading.

But the headline number does not tell the whole story.

Investors, central banks, and businesses watch the PMI closely because it is a "leading indicator" - it predicts future economic health before official GDP data is released (Image: Files)
Investors, central banks, and businesses watch the PMI closely because it is a "leading indicator" - it predicts future economic health before official GDP data is released (Image: Files)
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So, what is PMI?

The PMI is a monthly survey of purchasing managers across Kenya's private sector.

It covers areas including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail, services and mining.

The September survey drew responses from around 400 private-sector companies and examined new orders, output, employment, purchasing, inventories, supplier deliveries, input costs and selling prices.

It is designed to provide an early reading of economic conditions before many official economic statistics are released.

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50 is the key number

The most important figure on the PMI scale is 50.

A reading above 50 means business conditions improved compared with the previous month.

Below 50 means conditions deteriorated.

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Kenya's PMI has moved around that line during 2026.

It was 51.9 in January, 50.4 in February, 47.7 in March, 49.4 in April, 46.6 in May, 50.0 in June, 51.3 in July, 49.7 in August and 51.3 in September.

That pattern points to an economy still struggling to establish a sustained expansion.

PMI provides an advanced snapshot of whether the economy is expanding, staying the same, or contracting (Image: Files)
PMI provides an advanced snapshot of whether the economy is expanding, staying the same, or contracting (Image: Files)

Orders are improving

September brought some encouraging signs.

New orders increased for the fourth consecutive month, with companies reporting stronger demand, customer referrals, marketing campaigns and improved cash flows.

Employment also increased for a fourth consecutive month, while unfinished work rose as some companies struggled to keep pace with new orders.

Manufacturing, construction and services recorded expansion, although agriculture and wholesale and retail activity declined.

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Businesses are paying more

The biggest concern is cost.

About 30 per cent of surveyed firms reported higher input costs, while only 1 per cent recorded a decline.

Businesses cited fuel, transport and agricultural products among the main sources of pressure.

That pressure is increasingly reaching consumers.

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About one in five companies raised selling prices in September, while only 2 per cent reduced them.

The resulting rate of output-price inflation was the second fastest since November 2023.

Official inflation data tells a similar story:

Kenya's annual inflation reached 6.8 per cent in September, with food inflation at 9.5 per cent and transport inflation at 15.6 per cent.

Does a PMI above 50 mean Kenya is booming?

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The September result shows that private-sector conditions improved, not that every business expanded.

In fact, actual output remained in contraction for a seventh consecutive month, although the decline was the weakest during that period.

The improvement in the headline PMI was driven more by demand and new orders than by a broad recovery in production.

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