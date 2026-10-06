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Simon Kabu gifts Jahenda 3-day Coast getaway holiday to heal after viral bullying video

Tunoi Kevin 05:00 - 06 October 2026
Kenyans expressed anger at Jahenda's bullying video, with many offering words of encouragement and support.
Jahenda went viral after a video showed her being assaulted inside a washroom in Nairobi, sparking widespread outrage across social media.
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Tours and travel entrepreneur Simon Kabu has stepped in to support Jahenda, the young girl at the centre of a viral bullying video, offering her a three-day holiday at the Coast.

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Jahenda went viral after a video showed her being assaulted by friends inside a washroom in Nairobi, sparking widespread outrage across social media.

Kabu joined Kenyans in condemning the attack and decided to act.

He asked his daughter, Maurine, who runs Adequate Safaris, to organise a getaway for Jahenda.

"Please give her at least a holiday akajitulize for three days pale Coast," Kabu proposed, hoping the trip would give Jahenda space away from the intense public attention surrounding the case.

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Kabu said the incident touched him deeply as a father.

He urged Jahenda to stay strong, noting how painful it was to watch a young person humiliated publicly.

The Bonfire Adventures co-founder also reminded Kenyans that people often carry struggles others know nothing about.

He encouraged the public to choose kindness, especially towards those whose private battles remain hidden.

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Kabu assured Jahenda that she was not alone.

"As a father, this really touched my heart. I stand with Jahenda," he said.

He added, "I may not know you personally, but I want you to know that you are seen, you are valued, and you are not alone."

His message comes as the bullying incident continues to stir strong reactions online, with many Kenyans expressing anger while others flood Jahenda with words of encouragement.

Kabu's gesture adds to the wave of public support rallying behind Jahenda since the video first surfaced.

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Riara University responds to bullying video

Riara University broke its silence following widespread public outrage triggered by the viral video showing a group of female students verbally threatening and physically assaulting Jahenda.

The clip ignited intense criticism from members of the public, human rights advocates, and concerned parents.

Many demanded immediate administrative and legal action against the perpetrators, prompting the university administration to issue a official response addressing the incident.

As the video gained traction, online sleuths quickly identified several individuals depicted in the clip, linking them to Riara University.

The backlash was swift, with social media users tagging the university's official accounts, calling for the immediate expulsion of the students involved, and urging law enforcement agencies to step in.

In a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor and posted on Riara University's official X account, the management confirmed that it was aware of the video and acknowledged that some individuals featured are reportedly enrolled as students at the institution.

Following the escalating pressure, one of the participants involved in the incident issued a public written apology online, taking responsibility for her role in bullying the victim and describing her conduct as immature and unacceptable.

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