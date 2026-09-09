Magadi mine dispute: Govt changes tune, agrees on joint committee with Tata Chemicals

The government has opened a new round of negotiations with Tata Chemicals Magadi, weeks after suspending its operations and amid President William Ruto's hardline criticism of the firm's century-old mining deal. Mining CS Hassan Joho announced a high-level technical committee to resolve disputes

Kenya has announced a high-level technical committee to negotiate unresolved compliance issues with Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited that led to the suspension of the company's mining operations at Lake Magadi.

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Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho said the committee was agreed upon during a meeting with Tata Chemicals executives on September 8, describing the engagement as "fruitful" despite weeks of escalating tensions between the government and the company.

The committee will be jointly led by the Principal Secretary for Mining on behalf of the government and Tata Chemicals Magadi's Chief Executive Officer, with the mandate of conducting a comprehensive technical review before submitting recommendations to the Cabinet Secretary.

"To facilitate a comprehensive and timely resolution of the outstanding matters, we agreed to establish a high-level technical committee," Joho said in a statement.

File image of Mining CS Hassan Joho

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Five major disputes remain unresolved

According to the Ministry, the committee will focus on five key compliance issues that remain unresolved.

These include mineral beneficiation and in-country value addition, outstanding community benefits and royalty obligations, unresolved land matters, opening the area for multiple mineral extraction, and outstanding matters involving the Kajiado County Government.

CS Joho said the objective is not merely to settle the current dispute but to create a sustainable framework for responsible mining, stronger community development and mutually beneficial partnerships between investors and the government.

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"As Government, we remain committed to constructive engagement with investors while firmly upholding Kenya's laws, regulations and the interests of its people," he said.

From confrontation to dialogue

In July, the Ministry of Mining ordered an indefinite suspension of Tata Chemicals Magadi's operations, citing alleged non-compliance with the Mining Act, royalty obligations, environmental requirements and unresolved disputes involving Kajiado County.

The conflict escalated further when President William Ruto, during a tour of Kajiado County, declared that Tata's century-old arrangement had become exploitative and told the company to "pack up and go."

The President argued that Kenya could no longer allow companies to extract minerals for decades without creating downstream industries that generate greater local value.

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He further called for future investors to establish glass manufacturing and chemical processing plants that would process Kenya's soda ash domestically rather than exporting it with limited value addition.

Ruto later clarified that any future concession would be subjected to competitive bidding rather than remaining under a single operator.

A century-old mining operation

Tata Chemicals Magadi has operated at Lake Magadi in Kajiado County for more than a century, with mining activities dating back to 1911 and lease arrangements stretching to 1928.

Since its acquisition by India's Tata Group in 2005, the facility has remained Africa's largest natural soda ash producer, extracting trona from Lake Magadi for use in glass manufacturing, detergents and industrial chemicals.

The operation contributes an estimated 6 per cent of Kenya's total exports and earns roughly 100 million US dollars annually in foreign exchange, making it one of the country's most significant mining enterprises.

Tata's defence

Throughout the dispute, Tata Chemicals has maintained that it complied with Kenyan laws and submitted detailed documentation to the Ministry of Mining following the government's compliance queries.

The company has also argued that an abrupt shutdown would affect employees and the wider Magadi community, noting that it has historically supported local infrastructure, including water services and health facilities in the area.

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While county authorities have since stepped in to ensure services such as Magadi Hospital continue operating, concerns over employment and community welfare have remained central to the debate.

Community and county demands

Local leaders have continued pushing for greater benefits from the mining operation.

Among the demands raised are legally binding Community Development Agreements, improved sharing of mining royalties and clearer mechanisms for ensuring residents benefit directly from mineral wealth.

The dispute has also been complicated by Kajiado County's longstanding claims over billions of shillings in unpaid land rates linked to the operation.

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These county-related issues are now among the matters formally assigned to the new technical committee.