Kenyan Italian rapper Masa unveils new album Make A Statement Section A

Kenyan Italian rapper Masa has officially lifted the lid on his highly anticipated new body of work, titled Make A Statement Section A, revealing that the project serves as a raw and unfiltered introduction to the man he has become.

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Speaking exclusively about the release, the artist explained that the album is less about over-explaining his journey and more about letting the music speak for itself.

"For me, Make A Statement is really about making people understand who I am without me having to explain myself too much," Masa said. "I’ve been through a lot, nimepitia vitu mob, and I’ve changed a lot as a person."

The rapper, who has built a reputation for his gritty storytelling and distinct cross-cultural sound, described this latest offering as a pivotal turning point in his career. According to Masa, the project acts as a sonic mirror, reflecting his current state of mind while acknowledging the turbulence of his past.

Kenyan Italian rapper Masa

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"This first section is me introducing that new version of myself," he continued. "I’m basically saying, this is where I’m at right now, this is what I’ve been through, and this is where I’m heading."

The title itself, Make A Statement Section A, hints at a much larger, conceptual vision. Masa was quick to confirm that this is merely the first chapter of a multi-part saga, promising fans that the story is far from over.

"And Section A means there’s more coming," he teased. "I don’t want to give people the whole story in one project. Kila section itakuwa na its own story, its own energy and its own statement."

The announcement follows the reveal of the album's striking cover art, which mimics a classified government dossier complete with "Toxic Rende Enterprises" branding, warning stamps, and a "confidential" aesthetic.