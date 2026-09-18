Moja Expressway announces traffic disruption on Nairobi Expressway: details

The main Nairobi Westlands Entrance remains open, and normal operations for vehicles exiting towards the overpass resume Saturday at 5:00 PM.

Motorists navigating Nairobi’s Westlands area toward the Central Business District (CBD) will experience traffic alterations beginning Saturday evening, September 19, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MOJA Expressway Company, which operates the Nairobi Expressway, announced a temporary closure and traffic diversion on the elevated overpass deck to facilitate essential maintenance and construction activities.

The roadwork will specifically affect motorists travelling along the elevated overpass deck from the direction of James Gichuru Junction heading toward the CBD.

According to an official statement issued by the company on Friday, September 18, 2026, the section will be temporarily closed starting Saturday at 8:00 PM.

A section of Mombasa Road under construction. (Image: KeNHA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheduled maintenance is expected to run through the weekend until Monday, September 21, at 12:00 PM.

During the disruption period, CBD-bound drivers approaching from the James Gichuru Junction direction will not be permitted to use the elevated overpass deck.

Instead, traffic will be diverted onto Waiyaki Way at ground level to allow motorists to continue their journeys into the city center.

Operational clarifications for Expressway users

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite the partial closure on the overpass deck, MOJA Expressway clarified that the main Nairobi Westlands Entrance will remain fully operational for motorists entering the toll road.

Additionally, drivers exiting the Nairobi Expressway towards the overpass will resume normal operations starting Saturday, September 19, at 5:00 PM.

To minimize travel delays, the operator advised drivers to plan their routes in advance, factor in extra travel time, and remain patient while navigating the temporary diversion along Waiyaki Way.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution and follow the instructions of traffic marshals stationed along the route. MOJA Expressway apologized for the inconvenience caused and expressed gratitude to motorists for their continued support of the toll road service.

Recurrent Waiyaki Way traffic challenges

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement comes shortly after significant traffic congestion affected the same corridor.

An image of heavy traffic along the Nairobi expressway

On September 9, 2026, motorists experienced extensive delays along Waiyaki Way following the closure of the overpass at the ABC Place-Red Hill Road Junction.

Long queues formed along the busy thoroughfare, with commuters spending considerable time stuck in traffic jams.