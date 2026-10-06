Dangote Refinery IPO: CMA clears Kenyan investors to buy shares through NSE

CMA said the transaction could expand investment opportunities for Kenyan investors while strengthening Kenya's position as a regional financial centre for cross-border capital raising.

Kenyan investors have received regulatory clearance to participate in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Nigeria through a Global Depository Receipt (GDR) structure that will ultimately be listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE).

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The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) said on October 5, 2026, that it had approved a Short Form Prospectus submitted by Renaissance Capital (Kenya) Limited, allowing eligible Kenyan investors to participate in the Nigerian refinery's IPO.

The development gives Kenyan investors a regulated route into the share offer without directly purchasing the underlying Nigerian shares.

However, the NSE listing of the GDRs has not yet taken place and remains subject to further regulatory approvals in Nigeria.

President William Ruto with Aliko Dangote during the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday,September 30.(Image: PCS)

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The Dangote Petroleum Refinery IPO opened on September 14, 2026, and is scheduled to close on October 13, 2026. The Nigerian offer comprises 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at ₦525 each, targeting about ₦2.15 trillion if fully subscribed.

How the Dangote GDR arrangement will work

A Global Depository Receipt is a negotiable certificate issued by a depository institution representing shares in a company listed in another country.

Under the arrangement approved by CMA, Renaissance Capital (Kenya) will establish appropriate custodial arrangements for funds received from Kenyan investors and is working with Renaissance Capital Africa, which is licensed in Nigeria.

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Once the Nigerian IPO closes and the allocation of Dangote Refinery shares is confirmed, Renaissance Capital (Kenya) will structure the corresponding GDRs for listing on the NSE.

The proposed NSE listing will, however, require the relevant approval from Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CMA said it has already given Renaissance Capital (Kenya) the greenlight to seek the NSE listing, subject to a successful fundraising process and allocation of sufficient Dangote Refinery shares to facilitate creation of the GDRs.

CMA described the arrangement as the first transaction of its kind since Kenya issued its Policy Guidance Note on Global Depositary Receipts and Global Depositary Notes. The regulator's framework provides guidance on the listing, trading, settlement and cancellation of depositary receipts and notes.

Which Dangote refinery are Kenyans buying?

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CMA has issued an important clarification because the approval comes only days after the groundbreaking of Dangote's proposed Sh2.2 trillion, 700,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Lamu County.

CMA said the offer relates exclusively to Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE in Nigeria and does not constitute an offer of shares in the proposed Dangote East African Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals project in Lamu County.

The Nigerian refinery is already operational and has launched the IPO as part of plans to broaden ownership and raise capital for its expansion. The company is targeting an expansion of processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day, with Reuters reporting that the broader expansion plan is valued at about $14.3 billion.

Several Kenyan firms facilitating participation

Although Renaissance Capital (Kenya) is responsible for the GDR structure covered by the CMA approval, the regulator said it is not the only Kenyan market participant facilitating access to the Nigerian IPO.

CMA named CPF Capital & Advisory, SBG Securities/Stanbic Bank, Francis Drummond & Co Ltd, National Bank of Kenya/Access Bank, Sterling Capital, Kestrel Capital and AXYS Investment Bank as licensed firms facilitating their clients' participation through arrangements or correspondent relationships with authorised transaction parties in Nigeria.

The Nigerian SEC has separately cautioned investors to use only officially designated receiving agents, subscription channels and approved platforms when applying for the offer. It has warned investors against transferring money to unauthorised persons or responding to unsolicited calls, WhatsApp messages, social media advertisements or other offers promising allocations.

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CMA warns approval is not investment advice

CMA stressed that its approval of the Short Form Prospectus does not amount to a recommendation to invest in the Dangote Refinery.

The regulator has urged interested investors to read the Short Form Prospectus, which will be published by Renaissance Capital (Kenya) and made available through its authorised selling agents.

PRESS RELEASE. CMA APPROVES PARTICIPATION BY KENYAN INVESTORS IN THE DANGOTE PETROLEUM REFINERY & PETROCHEMICALS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING (IPO) THROUGH A GLOBAL DEPOSITORY RECEIPT https://t.co/P0lGR2KXW0 — Capital Markets Authority Kenya (@CMAKenya) October 5, 2026

Investors have also been advised to obtain independent professional investment advice because GDRs have features that differ from conventional securities traded directly through the NSE.

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