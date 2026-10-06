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Molo: Suspect in brutal murder, beheading of Form 4 student arrested

Tunoi Kevin 08:15 - 06 October 2026
The suspect, Walter Kipkoech, is said to have disappeared almost immediately after the death of 18-year-old Joy Wangui, a Form Four pupil at Molo Secondary School.
The suspect allegedly murdered the student and left a chilling note written in her blood on the wall, reading: "I love you Joy, but never cheat, am sorry."
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A man who has been on the run after the horrific murder of a secondary school student in Molo has been arrested.

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The suspect was nabbed after detectives finally closed in on him following an extensive search.

According to the DCI, officers tracked down 23-year-old Walter Kipkoech to a hideout in Lagwenda village, Kuresoi North, bringing an end to his time on the run.

Reports indicate that Kipkoech vanished almost immediately after 18-year-old Joy Wangui, a Form Four pupil at Molo Secondary School, passed away, with her body discovered inside a residence in the Kiambaa area of Moto Location.

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Her own brother, who had stepped out momentarily to a nearby shop, made the discovery.

What greeted him on his return was a scene of utter devastation: his sister's body lying in a pool of blood within the kitchen, decapitated.

Investigators who arrived at the scene recovered several weapons near where the body lay, including an axe, a panga and two knives, all stained with blood.

Her severed head was later found in the corridor of the house. Chillingly, a note had apparently been written on the wall in blood, reading: "I love you Joy but never cheat, am sorry."

Early findings from the investigation revealed that Kipkoech had been romantically involved with the victim, with police now exploring the possibility that a dispute between the pair may have driven the attack.

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By the time he was finally apprehended, Kipkoech was found wearing a bloodied pair of boxers, a white T-shirt with the victim's name printed along the hem, and a pair of black jeans marked with dried bloodstains, according to the DCI.

He has since been taken to Molo Police Station, where he remains in custody awaiting arraignment, as detectives continue working to establish the full sequence of events that led to the killing.

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