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An AI generated image, acting as an illustration of the situation

'The Emperor is Naked!' Standard Group fires back at President Ruto: More details

The Standard Group did not pull punches in its response, describing the President's language as "condescending" and inappropriate for the highest office in the land.

The Standard Group PLC has fiercely hit back at President William Ruto following a scathing social media post in which the Head of State accused the media house of using "extortionist propaganda" to blackmail his administration

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In a strongly worded press statement signed by Group Chief Executive Officer Chaacha Mwita, the media house rejected the President's characterization of its journalism, turning the accusation of blackmail back onto the state by exposing a Ksh1.2 billion debt owed to the company.

The public fallout began when the President took to his official account on X (formerly Twitter) to launch a direct attack against the media’s way of doing its publication and its leadership.

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"GMoi, your STANDARD media’s 5 days a week EXTORTIONIST propaganda HEADLINES on me & my administration's transformative track record will get you NOTHING & NOWHERE," the President tweeted. "BLACKMAIL to yield to your GREED? NEVER. Kenya belongs to all Kenyans, not you alone. Jaribu 8 days a week. Do your WORST." the X twit read.

The Standard Group did not pull punches in its response, describing the President's language as "condescending" and inappropriate for the highest office in the land.

The twit posted on the president's X page addressing the Standard Media Group

Addressing the allegation of "blackmail," the media house has fired back, where it has alleged that the government is actively withholding massive outstanding payments in an apparent attempt to cripple its operations by frustrating its hardworking members.

"What greater form of blackmail is there than a government withholding Ksh1.2 billion that it owes us, with the apparent desire of frustrating our operations? Blackmail? We are victims of blackmail; not perpetrators," the press release read.

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Editorial Independence: The Standard Group declared it is not a propaganda outlet and does not take instructions from any individual or public office.

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The Watchdog Role: The company stated that a democracy demands a critical media, adding, "We cannot celebrate the failures of leadership, because when the government fails, the country pays the price."

Journalist Safety: Following the President's "do your worst" remarks, the media house warned that it will hold the government fully accountable should any harm befall its staff, management, or shareholders

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The Standard Group concluded by reminding President Ruto of his past constitutional pledge during the Safari Rally in Naivasha to defend the media's right to criticize, urging the state to respect institutions that safeguard democracy.

Standard Media Group newsroom