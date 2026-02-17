President William Ruto and Governor Johnson Sakaja during the signing of a Cooperation Agreement Between the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government

New Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit & other reforms in Ruto–Sakaja Sh80 billion pact

President William Ruto on Tuesday presided over the signing of a wide-ranging cooperation agreement between the National Government and the Nairobi City County Government, unveiling an estimated Sh80 billion package aimed at overhauling infrastructure, utilities, housing and security in the capital.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto described the agreement as a long-overdue framework to align the two levels of government in managing a capital city, he said carries national, regional and global obligations.

“Nairobi is not merely another devolved unit,” Ruto said, noting that the city hosts diplomatic missions and United Nations agencies and serves as Kenya’s commercial and financial hub.

Legal framework and scope

Ruto anchored the agreement in Article 189(2) of the Constitution, which requires cooperation between the national and county governments, as well as provisions of the Intergovernmental Relations Act and the Urban Areas and Cities Act.

He clarified that the deal does not transfer county functions to the national government but instead structures national support in areas where the performance of the capital affects the entire country.

The cooperation will focus on four priority areas: water and sewerage, roads and drainage, housing and related infrastructure including lighting, and solid waste management alongside the Nairobi Rivers regeneration programme.

Street lighting overhaul

A major component of the plan targets street lighting. According to the President, Nairobi has about 70,000 lighting points, but only 21,000, roughly 30 per cent, are currently operational.

To address this, the National Government will commit Sh3.7 billion to modernise and expand lighting. The plan includes completing 10,000 stalled light points and installing an additional 40,000, with a gradual shift to solar power to reduce electricity costs.

The government also intends to commercialise lighting poles through advertising revenue to support maintenance, and make lighting mandatory in the design of new roads.

Power reforms in informal settlements

The president said households in informal settlements often pay up to 150 per cent more for illegal electricity connections compared to residents in formal estates.

Working with Kenya Power, the National Government will invest Sh1.5 billion in transformers and proper last-mile connections, including a prepaid bulk framework aimed at lowering electricity costs for low-income households.

An additional Sh3.3 billion will go toward informal settlement upgrading, covering transformers, prepaid metering and lighting for footpaths, markets, schools and health facilities.

Water and sanitation investments

On water supply, Ruto announced a Sh2.1 billion investment at Ng’ethu Treatment Plant to reduce daily losses of about 50,000 cubic litres.

A further Sh3 billion will fund the Gigiri–Shauri Moyo evacuation corridor to stabilise supply in high-demand areas.

The government is also mobilising funding for the Maragua IV and Northern Collector II projects to secure long-term water stability for Nairobi and neighbouring counties.

Under sanitation reforms tied to the Nairobi River Regeneration Programme, Sh9 billion will be used to construct two parallel 27-kilometre trunk sewer lines along the Nairobi River corridor.

Another Sh6 billion is earmarked for a new sewer treatment plant with a capacity of 60,000 cubic litres of wastewater per day, projected to serve the city for at least 40 years.

An additional Sh3 billion will support last-mile sewer connectivity, while Sh15 billion has been set aside for long-term sewer expansion.

Roads, drainage and mobility

The roads and drainage component totals Sh8.7 billion. Of this, Sh2 billion will complete Phase One roads under the Kenya Urban Roads Authority within two months.

A further Sh1.7 billion will finance a 59-kilometre road package under Phase Two starting April 2026, while Phase Three projects worth Sh5 billion will be procured within the current financial year.

In addition, a Sh5 billion ward-level mobility and safety programme will be complemented by Sh3.7 billion from the county government, with Sh1 billion dedicated to drainage improvements.

Waste management and security

On solid waste, the county government will allocate 100 acres for material recovery facilities and four transfer stations, committing Sh4 billion. The National Government will add Sh2 billion to advance circular waste systems.

Ruto also directed the Cabinet Secretary for Interior to present within 60 days a framework for establishing a dedicated Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to enhance urban security.

The cooperation builds on the Sh50 billion Nairobi River Regeneration Programme, which the President said is transforming riverine settlements through housing, sanitation, public spaces and environmental restoration while employing more than 45,000 young people.

Ruto said the structured partnership aims to make Nairobi “more livable, more secure, and more efficient,” positioning it as a competitive and globally respected African metropolis.

