Kenyans enjoying the vibes at HSBC SVNS2 at Nyayo Stadium

Kenyans enjoying the vibes at HSBC SVNS2 at Nyayo Stadium

How Nairobi Spent Valentine’s Weekend at the HSBC SVNS2

#FeatureByTusker

While some parts of Nairobi dimmed their lights for candlelit dinners, Nyayo National Stadium turned up the volume.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On February 14 and 15, the air at the HSBC SVNS2 was thick with chants, colour and anticipation.

Instead of violins, there were vuvuzelas. Instead of whispers over expensive seafood, there were full-throated roars every time Kenya broke through a defensive line.

Valentine’s Day this year didn’t just belong to couples, but also to rugby fans.

Kenya Shujaa players celebrate after emerging third place during the HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi leg

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love Was in The Air, And so Was Rugby

For thousands who streamed into the stadium over the weekend, this was the date circled on their calendar.

Some arrived in matching Kenya jerseys, others in coordinated friend-group fits. There were couples sharing selfies in the stands, men debating tactics over a cold Tusker, and ladies on galentines dates who chose tries over tiramisu.

If love is about showing up, then Kenyans definitely did. And when Team Kenya stepped onto the pitch, the mood shifted from playful to patriotic.

Every sprint drew fans to their feet. They were fully immersed. Even many fans who had never been to a rugby game found themselves rising with the crowd, cheering the team they felt deeply for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It hit me that in life and in love, passion is magnetic. Whether it’s sport, a career, or a community, caring deeply about something draws others in. We often associate romance with softness, candlelight, whispered conversations, and subtle gestures.

But love can also be loud. It can be thousands of people standing for something together. It can be fierce loyalty. It can be a collective belief.

The 7s format compresses drama into only 14minutes. There is no time to ease into a game, momentum swings quickly, and mistakes can be unforgiving. That intensity is part of the tournament’s appeal. It demands focus. It demands loyalty.

Every tackle triggered a collective gasp. Every near-miss was met with wild applause, chants, and energy.

Shujaa went unbeaten on Day 1, thrashing Canada 29-12, Belgium 33-0, and edging Germany 15-10 in golden point.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi leg

On Day 2, they beat Uruguay but lost 21-5 to the USA, ending a 27-game streak. Overall, Kenya got 12 points and was awarded bronze behind Germany and the USA.

Our Lionesses put up a spirited fight and finished fifth with 6 points, claiming one win amid four losses.

Lionesses engaging the crowd at the HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi leg at Nyayo Stadium

Sherehe Vibes

But as the final whistles blew, energy did not stop. It simply changed location to the Tusker Village, where the sherehe was . Where strangers became temporary teammates in post-match analysis, and friends toasted to moments that felt larger than life.

On Day 1, Khaligraph Jones headlined with hits like "Mazishi," "Yes Bana," and "Uspimee."

DJs Tophaz, Daffy, Deewiz, and Confy, plus MCs Gogo and Azuu, kept the energy high pre- and post-performance.​

Rapper Khaligraph Jones during his performance at the HSBC SVNS 2 Afterparty on Saturday

Vijana Barubaru closed with gems including "Sasa Hivi" and "Romantic Call," enhancing the Valentine's weekend vibe, on Day 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DJs Grauchi, Daqchild, Sir M, and Confy, with MC Hype Ballo, amplified the stadium's festival feel.

For many Kenyans, sporting events have outgrown their label as just regular tournaments . They have become part sport, part social rituals, part cultural statements.

Vijana Barubaru performs live at the HSBC SVNS 2 afterparty on Sunday.