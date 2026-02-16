HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi leg wraps up in style

Kenya Shujaa players celebrate after emerging third place during the HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi leg

Kenya Shujaa players celebrate after emerging third place during the HSBC SVNS 2 Nairobi leg

The combination of competitive rugby and live music gave the Nairobi leg a strong event identity beyond the matches themselves.

The inaugural Nairobi leg of the HSBC SVNS 2 tournament delivered a high-energy weekend of international rugby, vibrant entertainment and resilient fan support at Nyayo National Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the pitch, Argentina and Germany claimed gold in their respective categories to take an early lead in the three-tournament race to the HSBC SVNS World Championship series.

The USA Eagles ended Shujaa’s impressive winning run with a 21-5 victory in a decisive pool clash, silencing the home crowd before Kenya eventually settled for third place on home soil.

Off the pitch, the atmosphere remained upbeat throughout the weekend. Tusker, sponsor of the entertainment experience, curated live performances and fan engagement moments that kept the energy high between matches and well into the evening sessions.

Khaligraph Jones headlined Saturday’s entertainment lineup, drawing loud reactions from fans who braved the rain to stay on and enjoy the performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The momentum continued on Sunday with the dynamic duo Vijana Baru Baru, whose set added to the festival feel inside the stadium.

The combination of competitive rugby and live music gave the Nairobi leg a strong event identity beyond the matches themselves.

The successful hosting of the HSBC SVNS 2 leg reinforces Kenya’s capability to stage international rugby events while delivering a full match-day experience for fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement