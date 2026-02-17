Weekly weather outlook highlights climate contrasts across regions, here's what to expect

The Kenya Meteorological Department has released its weekly weather outlook for 17th–23rd February 2026, forecasting a mix of rainfall, intense daytime heat, and notably chilly nights across different parts of the country.

The forecast highlights the dynamic weather conditions Kenyans should prepare for as seasonal changes continue to shape the country’s climate patterns.

According to the department, “Rains are expected to continue over Western Kenya, the Central Highlands including Nairobi, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and parts of the South-eastern Lowlands.”

These conditions suggest that residents in these areas should anticipate intermittent rainfall, which could impact daily activities, travel plans, and agricultural operations.

Continued rainfall in key agricultural zones

The expected rainfall across Western Kenya, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley comes as a relief to farmers who rely heavily on seasonal precipitation to sustain crops and livestock.

The Central Highlands, including Nairobi, are also set to experience persistent showers throughout the week.

Rainfall during this period is likely to support crop growth but may also pose challenges such as waterlogging in low-lying areas and reduced visibility for motorists.

Motorists driving in the rain

Dry and sunny conditions in northern regions

While some parts of the country brace for rainfall, northern Kenya is projected to experience contrasting weather patterns.

The department notes that “North-eastern and North-western Kenya are likely to experience generally sunny and dry conditions.”

These dry spells may increase pressure on water resources in arid and semi-arid regions where communities already face water scarcity.

Livestock farmers in these areas may need to travel longer distances in search of pasture and water, potentially straining livelihoods that depend heavily on natural grazing systems.

Rising daytime temperatures in several regions

In addition to rainfall, the forecast highlights rising daytime temperatures in multiple regions.

The meteorological agency states that “Daytime (maximum) temperatures above 30°C are expected in several parts of the country, including the Coast, the South-eastern Lowlands, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.”

Such high temperatures may increase risks associated with heat exposure, especially for outdoor workers and communities in coastal and lowland areas.

Health experts often advise residents to remain hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and wear protective clothing during peak heat hours.

Chilly nights expected in highland areas

Despite hot days in some regions, several parts of the country are set to experience significantly cooler nights.

The forecast indicates that “Night-time (minimum) temperatures below 10°C are expected in parts of the Central Highlands, the Central Rift Valley, Western Kenya, and areas near Mt. Kilimanjaro.”

A farmer tending to their maize plantation

The temperature drop is likely to be particularly noticeable in high-altitude areas near Mount Kilimanjaro, where cooler air currents typically influence surrounding regions.

Residents in these areas are encouraged to dress warmly, particularly during early mornings and late evenings, to prevent cold-related illnesses.

