A member of the Defense Forces Rifle Association (DEFRA) pistol team recently competed at the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) League 3 hosted at the Ngong Race Course Jockey Club Shooting Range in Nairobi in March 2026 (Image: Files)

A member of the Defense Forces Rifle Association (DEFRA) pistol team recently competed at the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) League 3 hosted at the Ngong Race Course Jockey Club Shooting Range in Nairobi in March 2026 (Image: Files)

How to apply for a gun license in Kenya: Requirements, costs and the step-by-step process

Applying for a firearm licence in Kenya involves much more than filling out an application form. Prospective gun owners must undergo security vetting, background checks, psychiatric assessment and ballistic testing before they can legally own or possess a firearm. Here's how the process works.

Unlike a driving licence or passport, a firearm licence isn't issued simply because you've met a checklist.

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In Kenya, every application is assessed individually by the Firearms Licensing Board (FLB), which must be satisfied that an applicant has a genuine reason to own a firearm and can do so without posing a risk to public safety.

If you're considering applying, here's what you need to know.

Dr. Raymond Omollo during a courtesy visit to the Firearms Licensing Board (FLB), the agency mandated to regulate, license and oversee all matters relating to firearms and ammunition in Kenya (Image: Files)

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Step 1: Make sure you qualify

Before starting an application, you must be able to demonstrate that you have a legitimate reason to own a firearm.

Under the Firearms Act, the licensing authority must be satisfied that an applicant has good reason for purchasing or possessing a firearm and that issuing a licence will not endanger public safety or peace.

The Board may reject applications from people it considers unfit, including those with certain criminal histories, unsafe habits, mental incapacity or inadequate firearm storage arrangements.

Simply wanting a gun is not enough.

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Step 2: Gather the required documents

Applications are now submitted through the Firearms Licensing Board portal on eCitizen.

Applicants are required to upload several supporting documents, including:

National ID or passport

Certificate of Good Conduct

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Psychiatric assessment report from a government hospital

KRA Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC)

Six months' bank statements

These documents help the Board evaluate an applicant's identity, legal standing, financial profile and mental fitness before moving to the next stage.

Step 3: Submit your application online

Once the documents are ready, applicants log into the Firearms Licensing Board portal through their eCitizen account, complete the firearm certificate application and pay the prescribed fees.

The platform also allows users to apply for certificate renewals, temporary permits, ballistic services and certificate variations.

Submitting the application does not mean approval has been granted - it simply begins the vetting process.

Step 4: Undergo security vetting

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This is one of the most important stages.

The Firearms Licensing Board conducts background investigations to verify the information provided and determine whether the applicant is suitable to own a firearm.

Depending on the circumstances, this may include interviews, verification of the applicant's stated reasons for requiring a firearm and assessment of how the firearm will be stored if a licence is granted.

The Board has wide discretion under the Firearms Act to approve or reject applications based on public safety considerations.

Step 5: Ballistic testing

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Even after meeting the licensing requirements, there is another mandatory step.

Before a firearm certificate is issued, every civilian firearm must undergo ballistic testing at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) National Forensic Laboratory.

The firearm is test-fired, its ballistic characteristics are captured and recorded in the Integrated Ballistics Identification System (IBIS), after which the owner is issued with a Ballistic Test Certificate.

This process helps law enforcement trace firearms if they are later used in criminal investigations.

N Ak-47 rifle and rounds of ammunition recovered by police during a recent disarmament drive in Isiolo County (Image: Files)

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How much does it cost?

The government's licensing fees are lower than many people expect.

Current statutory fees include:

Rifle or shotgun firearm certificate: Sh2,000

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Pistol or revolver firearm certificate: Sh5,000

Replacement firearm certificate: Sh5,000

These fees do not include the cost of obtaining a Certificate of Good Conduct, psychiatric assessment, firearm training where necessary, secure storage equipment or purchasing the firearm itself.

How long does the process take?

There is no fixed timeline prescribed in law.

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The length of the application depends on how quickly supporting documents are obtained, the outcome of security vetting and the Firearms Licensing Board's review process.

Applications requiring additional verification may take considerably longer than straightforward cases.

Can your application be rejected?

Yes.

Even applicants who submit all the required documents can still be denied a licence.

The Firearms Act gives the licensing authority the power to refuse an application if it believes the applicant cannot safely possess a firearm or has failed to demonstrate sufficient justification for owning one.

In a nutshell .....

Getting a gun licence in Kenya is designed to be difficult.

The process combines legal, financial, medical and security checks to ensure firearms are issued only to people the government considers fit to possess them.