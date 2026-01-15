2026 NCBA Golf Series tees off at Karen Country Club, commits over Sh60M to golf development 

The 6th Edition of the NCBA Golf Series tees off today at the Karen Country Club

The 2026 NCBA Golf Series officially teed off today at the Karen Country Club, marking the start of another competitive golfing campaign across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda.

Launched on Thursday, January 15, the 2026 NCBA Golf Series continues to build on five successful editions that have positioned NCBA as the leading corporate supporter of golf in the region.

As part of the launch, NCBA announced the renewal of its partnerships with the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) and the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) ahead of the 2026 activities, committing over Sh60 million for the 2026 activities.

Under the renewed partnership, KGU will receive Sh6 million to support the 2026 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series, which teed off today with the NCBA Sigona Bowl at the Sigona Golf Club.

The Junior Golf Foundation will receive Sh12 million to support junior golf events throughout the year, focusing on nurturing young talent and expanding access to the game.

A total of 35 events including 13 main qualifiers, 14 Mugs, and 2 Club Nites will be held in Kenya this year, with Uganda hosting three, Rwanda two, and Tanzania one.

Royal Nairobi Golf Club will host the first leg on January 31, 2026, paving way for the Series to traverse the country and will culminate with the Grand Finale on November 27, 2026, at the Karen Country Club.

The 2026 NCBA-sponsored events calendar will see a total of 166 events held across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda, an increase from 164 events held in 2025. Of those, 123 will be hosted in Kenya, 35 in Uganda, five in Tanzania, and three in Rwanda.

Out of the 166 events, 90 will be Junior tournaments where Kenya will host 49, Uganda 32, Tanzania four, and Rwanda one. This will be the second time Rwanda will be hosting a Junior event under the NCBA umbrella, their first one having been last year.

Speaking during the launch, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said; “We are excited to launch the 2026 NCBA Golf Series. Each event is targeted at club members and customers, juniors, amateurs, and professionals and offers a platform for competition, friendship, and personal growth, reinforcing the values that bind us together as a community."

Our annual investment of over Sh60 million is not just a statistic; it reflects on lives touched, dreams ignited, and a legacy of excellence we are proud to nurture.

Furthermore, Mr. Gachora outlined the impact of junior golf, pledging the bank’s continued support for the budding golfers.

“This year we will see an expanded calendar for our juniors across the region and we are happy to be on the forefront to support the Junior Golf Federation. Last year, we saw junior players triumph when they came up against amateur golfers and we would like to see the same continue this year. At NCBA, we believe that the future of golf lies in nurturing young talent.”

On his part, KGU Chairman Chris Kinuthia thanked NCBA for their continued partnership and support.

“As the Kenya Golf Union, we are delighted to continue our partnership with the NCBA Group for our 2026 activities. Last year, we had one of the most competitive Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series. When we have such partnerships, the amateurs have something to play for because the prize money is a good motivation. This collaboration highlights our shared commitment to nurturing golfing talent and promoting the sport’s growth in Kenya and beyond. We look forward to a competitive and exciting season ahead.”

JGF President Vincent Mukiri applauded NCBA’s efforts in advancing junior golf, noting, “This partnership has revolutionised junior golf development across Kenya and East Africa. It provides young golfers with vital competitive platforms, skill-building opportunities, and pathways for growth. When the juniors see a clear pathway being created through the different levels, just as NCBA is doing, they want to go up the levels and turn pros because they have something to look up to. Expanding junior tournaments to Rwanda and scaling events regionally demonstrates unwavering commitment to elevating golf throughout East Africa.”

The JGF-Kenya calendar is set to tee off with the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Spring Nairobi Tour on Sunday February 8, 2026, at the VetLab Sports Club