Utumishi Girls fire case takes new twist as students face 16 murder charges

The funeral procession for sixteen girls who perished in the Utumishi Girls fire tragedy in May 2026 (Image: Files)

The funeral procession for sixteen girls who perished in the Utumishi Girls fire tragedy in May 2026 (Image: Files)

The DPP has approved murder charges against students implicated in the May 28 dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy that left 16 people dead.

Students linked to the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Nakuru County are set to face 16 counts of murder after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved charges following a review of investigations conducted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

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The decision marks a major development in a case that gripped the country after a dormitory fire claimed 16 lives on May 28, 2026.

In a statement issued on June 23, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said it had reviewed the preliminary inquiry file submitted by the DCI and found sufficient grounds to approve charges against the implicated students.

According to the DPP, the suspects will face sixteen counts of murder arising from the incident.

The late Gertrude Muthomi, fondly known as Soni - one of the girls who passes away in the Utumishi Girls tragedy. (Image: Facebook)

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Case moves from investigation to prosecution

The approval of charges effectively shifts the matter from the investigation stage into the prosecution process, where the allegations will be tested in court.

While details of the evidence remain part of the legal proceedings, prosecutors say the decision followed a careful assessment of the material presented by investigators.

The Utumishi Girls fire quickly became one of the most talked-about tragedies in the country's education sector, renewing concerns about student safety and security in boarding schools.

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The incident also sparked wider conversations about the causes of school fires and the growing number of arson-related cases reported in learning institutions over the years.

CS Interior Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen and other officials pay a visit to Utumishi Girls after the tragedy in May 2026 (Image: Files)

DPP raises concern over school arson cases

As it announced the charges, the DPP expressed concern over what it described as an increase in reported cases of arson and other criminal conduct in educational institutions across the country.

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The office warned that individuals found culpable in such incidents would be held accountable under the law, while urging students and members of the public to respect the legal process.

The DPP also conveyed condolences to the families, friends and the wider school community affected by the tragedy, reaffirming its commitment to pursuing justice through a fair, impartial and evidence-based prosecution process.

For many families, the latest development represents another step in the search for answers following a tragedy that left an entire school community in mourning.