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How much parents of Utumishi Girls fire victims will receive from government

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 14:47 - 07 June 2026
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Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil
Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil
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The government has reiterated its commitment to supporting families affected by the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil that claimed the lives of 16 students and a parent.

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In a statement issued on Saturday, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said the National Government, working in collaboration with the Nakuru County Government, remains committed to fulfilling all promises made to the affected families despite reports suggesting otherwise.

"The Government continues to stand in solidarity with the families and the entire Utumishi Girls Academy community following the tragic fire incident that claimed the lives of 16 students and one parent, while leaving several others injured," Mwaura said.

He described the tragedy as a deeply painful moment for the nation and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Mwaura dismissed claims that the government had failed to honour its commitments, saying administrative and legal processes were underway to facilitate the promised support.

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According to the spokesperson, the government facilitated the airlifting and transfer of injured students from St Joseph Hospital to Kenyatta National Hospital for specialised treatment and committed to settling all medical bills incurred at both facilities.

The government has also pledged to provide Sh200,000 to each bereaved family, including the family of a parent who died while travelling to pick up her child following the incident.

In addition, the government said it will cover funeral-related expenses, including mortuary fees, coffins, transportation of the deceased and costs associated with a requiem mass that will be held at Utumishi Girls Academy on a date yet to be announced.

Mwaura said a multi-agency team comprising the National Disaster Operations Centre (NDOC) and other government representatives continues to coordinate support for the affected families and oversee implementation of the interventions.

"As a nation, our priority at this moment is to stand with the bereaved families, support the recovery of the injured, and ensure dignified final rites for those we lost," he said.

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The fire, which broke out at the school in May, left 16 students dead and dozens injured, triggering national mourning and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The government said it remains committed to walking with the affected families throughout the mourning period and providing the necessary support as they come to terms with the loss of their loved ones.

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