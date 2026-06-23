Inside Mr 001: Kenya's biggest bodybuilding competition with origins in Mombasa

Mr. 001 - a bodybuilding competition that started in Mombasa has grown into one of Africa's most talked-about fitness events, attracting hundreds of athletes, millions in prize money and competitors from across the continent.

When most Kenyans think of major sporting events, football, athletics and rugby usually come to mind.

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Bodybuilding rarely makes the list.

Yet every year, a competition known as Mr 001 draws some of Africa's most dedicated athletes to the Kenyan coast, turning Mombasa into a showcase of muscle, discipline and months of sacrifice.

For many bodybuilding enthusiasts, Mr 001 is the closest thing Kenya has to a continental bodybuilding spectacle.

Strength winners parade during the 2025 edition of the Mr. 001 competition in Mombasa on 12-13 December (Image: Facebook)

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Why is it called Mr 001?

The name often confuses first-time followers.

Mr 001 takes its name from Mombasa's county code, "001", a nod to the city that hosts the competition and helped shape its identity.

The event was launched in 2021 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest bodybuilding shows in East and Central Africa. Its inaugural edition attracted more than 200 athletes and over 1,500 spectators.

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What began as a regional competition has since expanded into a continental event attracting competitors from across Africa.

More than just bodybuilders

One common misconception is that Mr 001 is only for massive bodybuilders.

In reality, the competition features several divisions, including Open Bodybuilding, Men's Physique, Classic Physique, Bikini, Figure, Wellness and strength events.

This allows athletes with different body types and training goals to compete on the same stage.

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That diversity has helped the competition attract a broader audience beyond hardcore bodybuilding fans.

The road to the stage

What spectators see on competition day is only a small part of the story.

Most competitors spend months preparing for the event. Training sessions become more intense, diets become stricter and body fat levels are pushed to extremes in pursuit of the perfect stage physique.

By the time athletes’ step under the bright lights, they are displaying the result of months - and often years - of discipline.

Former champion Hanif Msallam, one of Kenya's best-known physique athletes, was among the notable competitors who helped raise the profile of the competition in its early years.

Bodybuilder and fitness coach Gachau Njoroge flex away in a past edition of the Body Fuel bodybuilding competition (Image: Files)

The prize money that turned heads

Part of Mr 001's appeal is the money on offer.

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Recent editions have advertised prize pools running into millions of shillings, making it one of the most lucrative bodybuilding events in East Africa.

Organizers have previously announced prize pools exceeding KSh2.5 million and attracted athletes from dozens of African countries.

In a sport where many athletes fund their own training, travel and nutrition, such rewards can be a major incentive.

Kenya's most overlooked sporting subculture?

Despite its growth, bodybuilding remains one of Kenya's least-covered sports.

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Yet events like Mr 001 continue to draw large crowds, attract regional competitors and create opportunities for athletes who often operate far from the spotlight enjoyed by footballers and runners.

For one weekend each year, however, Mombasa becomes the centre of African bodybuilding.