Gachau Njoroge isn't alone: Meet Kenyan bodybuilders chasing glory after work

Bodybuilder and fitness coach Gachau Njoroge and Fidel 'Phil' Castro at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their Vurugu II boxing bout in Nairobi (Image: Files)

Bodybuilder and fitness coach Gachau Njoroge and Fidel 'Phil' Castro at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their Vurugu II boxing bout in Nairobi (Image: Files)

Fresh from Vurugu II, Gachau Njoroge's story offers a glimpse into the lives of Kenyan bodybuilders juggling careers, strict diets and competition dreams.

When Antony Gachau Njoroge stepped into the ring at the Vurugu II boxing event in Nairobi, he introduced a wider audience to a world they rarely pay attention to: Bodybuilding.

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The fitness coach and bodybuilder faced Fidel 'Phil' Castro in one of the night's headline bouts, a fight that generated significant online discussion and thrust him back into the national spotlight.

But Gachau's story reflects something bigger than one boxing match.

Like many Kenyan bodybuilders, his journey has never been confined to the gym.

Fitness coach and online influencer Frankie Just Gym It takes clients through a fitness session (Image: Facebook)

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More than a bodybuilder

To many Kenyans, Gachau is the muscular fitness personality seen online discussing training, nutrition and the realities of bodybuilding.

What many don't know is that the athlete is trained as an electrical engineer.

In previous interviews, he has spoken about earning money through academic writing while in college, income that helped him afford supplements, food and the disciplined lifestyle required to pursue bodybuilding seriously.

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His story highlights a common theme within Kenyan bodybuilding: very few athletes are full-time competitors.

Unlike footballers or elite runners, bodybuilders rarely earn enough from competition winnings alone to sustain a career.

The sport that starts after work

For most Kenyan bodybuilders, training begins when the workday ends.

Some are personal trainers and gym instructors. Others run businesses, coach clients online or work in professions completely unrelated to fitness.

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Yet regardless of their occupation, they all face the same challenge: finding time to train, recover and maintain strict diets while keeping up with everyday responsibilities.

A bodybuilding competition may last only a few minutes on stage, but preparing for it can take months.

Those months often involve waking up before sunrise for cardio sessions, carrying meal containers to work and spending evenings in the gym when everyone else is heading home.

Bodybuilder Gachau Njoroge participates in an undated Body Fuel bodybuilding competition (Image: Facebook)

Chasing a dream that pays little

This is perhaps the biggest misconception about bodybuilding in Kenya.

The physiques look impressive; the social media following can be substantial and competitions such as Mr 001 offer attractive prize money.

Yet most competitors are spending more money than they are making.

Food, supplements, gym memberships, travel and competition preparation can cost tens of thousands of shillings during a single contest season.

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For many athletes, the sport remains a passion project funded from their own pockets rather than a reliable source of income.

Why do they keep going?

For some, it's the thrill of competition. For others, it's personal transformation.

The answer is visible every year when athletes travel from across the country to compete at events such as Mr 001, Kenya's biggest bodybuilding showcase.

The trophies matter. The prize money helps.

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But for many competitors, the real reward is proving that they can push themselves further than they thought possible.

More than muscles

Gachau's recent appearance at Vurugu II may have introduced new audiences to bodybuilding, but it also highlighted something else.

Behind every athlete standing under bright lights is a story that looks surprisingly ordinary.

There are jobs to report to, bills to pay and responsibilities waiting at home.

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The difference is that after work, while most people are winding down, Kenya's bodybuilders are heading to the gym - chasing a dream that demands far more than muscle.