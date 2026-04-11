"Tuko Kadi" - 875,501 Kenyans register as voters in 10 days as ECVR accelerates

More than half of Kenya's new voter registrations in the current ECVR cycle were captured in just six days, IEBC data shows, as the commission flags staff attacks and excludes six electoral areas from the exercise.

Kenya's electoral commission has registered 875,501 new voters in the first ten days of the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise, with registrations surging in the second week of the drive.

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The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) released the figures on April 10, 2026, covering enrollments from March 30 to April 9, 2026.

The commission noted that 531,185 of those registrations were captured after its previous update on April 3, more than half the total recorded in just six days.

The ECVR exercise, which runs until April 28, 2026, is aimed at expanding the voter register ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Registration is taking place at all 1,450 County Assembly Wards (CAWs), institutions of higher learning, Huduma Centres, the Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers, and Constituency Offices across the country.

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The exercise runs daily, including weekends and public holidays.

Nairobi leads, Lamu lowest

Nairobi City posted the highest county enrollment at 96,897, followed by Kiambu at 46,265 and Kakamega at 40,110.

Nakuru recorded 32,559 enrollments, Machakos 30,686, and Meru 27,502.

At the lower end, Lamu recorded 4,810 enrollments and Isiolo 5,379.

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Nairobi also led in transfers of registration, recording 10,309 out of the national total of 49,502. Kiambu followed with 3,331 transfers and Kisii with 2,839.

In total, 1,066 voters updated or changed their personal particulars during the period.

Six areas excluded

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Voter registration is not taking place in six electoral areas: Porro Ward, Endo Ward, Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Ol Kalou Constituency, Malava Constituency, and Mbeere North Constituency.

The IEBC said the exclusion is due to scheduled by-elections or ongoing election petitions in those areas.

Staff attacks flagged

The commission raised concern over incidents in which registration staff were attacked during the exercise.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon called on security agencies and the public to protect registration officers carrying out what he described as a national duty.

Existing voters who want to verify or update their registration details can do so through the IEBC's online portal at verify@iebc.or.ke.