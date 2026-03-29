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3rd-term Ol Kalou MP David Njuguna Kiaraho dies at Nairobi Hospital
Ol Kalou Member of Parliament David Njuguna Kiaraho is dead.
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula confirmed the death, saying Kiaraho passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at around 1:20 am while receiving treatment at the Nairobi Hospital.
Wetangula said Kiaraho served on the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.
No cause of death has been officially disclosed.
Three Terms in Parliament
Kiaraho represented Ol Kalou Constituency in Nyandarua County under the Jubilee Party since 2013, when he first won the seat in the March general election.
He successfully defended the seat in the 2017 elections and again in 2022, when he defeated a United Democratic Alliance challenger.
His death ends a third term in the National Assembly.
Architect Turned Lawmaker
Before entering politics, Kiaraho built a career in architecture.
He studied at Alliance High School for his O-Levels, sat his A-Levels at Nairobi School, and graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Architecture.
He then went on to become the principal architect at Archgrid Systems, a position he held from 1994.
Born on October 10, 1963, in Ol-Kalou, Nyandarua County, Kiaraho grew up in the same constituency he would later represent for over a decade.
He was a registered member of the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors (BORAQS) and the Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK), and was a recipient of the Mizani Africa Leadership Award.
Funeral Committee Formed, By-Election Looms
Speaker Wetangula said he had appointed a Funeral Preparation Committee to work with the family and coordinate a send-off for the late MP.
The committee will be led by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku, assisted by Nyandarua MP Faith Gitau.
Under the Constitution of Kenya 2010, a by-election must be held in Ol Kalou Constituency within 90 days of a parliamentary vacancy being declared.
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