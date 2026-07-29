Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi was provisionally suspended from all football activity in the country for 90 days in 2025, amid an investigation into allegations of match manipulation (Image: Files)

Kenya goalkeeper Patrick Matasi was provisionally suspended from all football activity in the country for 90 days in 2025, amid an investigation into allegations of match manipulation (Image: Files)

Match-Fixing in Kenya: The biggest football scandals that shook the game

Match-fixing isn't just a problem seen in Europe's biggest leagues. Kenyan football has faced its own share of investigations, FIFA bans and disciplinary action over the years, raising concerns about the integrity of the local game.

For years, match-fixing sounded like a problem reserved for international football.

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But over the past decade, Kenya has repeatedly found itself at the centre of investigations involving players, clubs and officials accused of manipulating matches.

While not every allegation has resulted in a conviction or sporting sanction, several cases have ended with lengthy FIFA bans and disciplinary action, making match-fixing one of the biggest integrity challenges facing Kenyan football.

Former Harambee Stars defender George Owino Audi was handed a 10-year ban by FIFA after he was found guilty of match-fixing (Image: Files)

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The cases that made headlines

One of the earliest high-profile cases involved former Harambee Stars defender George Owino, who was handed a 10-year ban by FIFA in 2019 after the world governing body found him guilty of match manipulation linked to an international fixing network.

The following year, FIFA sanctioned several Kenya-based players and referees over separate match-fixing investigations, with some receiving lifetime bans from all football-related activities.

In 2021, Zoo FC became one of the country's highest-profile club casualties after FIFA found the club guilty of match manipulation.

The club was expelled from the FKF Premier League and relegated.

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More recently, Muhoroni Youth was expelled from the National Super League after FIFA ruled that the club had been involved in match manipulation.

The decision was later upheld by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

The Patrick Matasi investigation

One of the most widely discussed cases in recent years has involved former Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

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In 2025, leaked video footage allegedly showed discussions linked to plans to manipulate a football match, prompting FKF to provisionally suspend the goalkeeper while investigations involving FIFA and CAF got underway.

The case attracted widespread public attention and renewed debate about the vulnerability of Kenyan football to betting-related corruption.

As with any ongoing disciplinary process, investigations are not proof of guilt, and due process applies until a final determination is made.

Zoo FC was expelled from the Kenyan Premier League and relegated by FIFA in May 2021 due to match manipulation, involving a heavy fine, and subsequent player suspensions (Image: Files)

Why is Kenyan football vulnerable?

Football experts have pointed to several factors that make lower leagues particularly susceptible to match-fixing.

Delayed salaries, modest player earnings and financial instability can leave players vulnerable to approaches from betting syndicates offering quick money in exchange for influencing a match or a specific event.

Unlike top European leagues, where players earn substantial salaries and matches receive intense scrutiny, lower-profile competitions often provide fewer safeguards against manipulation.

FKF and FIFA fights back

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In recent years, FKF has stepped up its collaboration with FIFA and CAF to tackle match-fixing through investigations, player education and integrity programmes.

Football authorities now monitor suspicious betting patterns, investigate reports of manipulation and encourage players and officials to report any approaches from suspected match-fixers.

The aim is not only to punish offenders but also to protect the credibility of Kenyan football before manipulation takes root.

In a nutshell ....

Kenya's match-fixing cases have shown that the problem is no longer a distant issue affecting foreign leagues.

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From player suspensions and club expulsions to ongoing investigations, the country has experienced first-hand how betting-related corruption can threaten the integrity of the game.

For football authorities, the challenge is to stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated betting syndicates.