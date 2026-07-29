Match fixing is the illegal manipulation of a sports contest's outcome or specific elements, driven primarily by financial gain from betting, sporting advantages, or organized crime coercion (Image: Files)

Match fixing is the illegal manipulation of a sports contest's outcome or specific elements, driven primarily by financial gain from betting, sporting advantages, or organized crime coercion (Image: Files)

What is Match-Fixing? How football's biggest scam really works

Every time a football match is suspected of being fixed, the same questions come up: What exactly is match-fixing, how does it happen, and why would players risk their careers? Here's a closer look at one of football's biggest integrity challenges.

When most people hear the term match-fixing, they imagine a team deliberately losing a football match.

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While that does happen, modern match-fixing is often far more sophisticated.

In simple terms, match-fixing is the deliberate manipulation of a match - or part of a match - to produce a predetermined outcome for financial gain or another improper benefit.

In most cases, the real target isn't the trophy or league points.

It's the betting market.

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With millions of dollars wagered on football every day, criminal syndicates can profit by secretly influencing events on the pitch before bookmakers or fans realise something is wrong.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA - who's served as the head of soccer's global governing body since 2016. after Sepp Blatter (Image: Files)

Not every fixed match needs a winner

One of the biggest misconceptions about match-fixing is that the entire match has to be manipulated.

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Today, many cases involve spot-fixing, where only a specific incident is planned rather than the final result.

That could include the first yellow card, the first corner, a penalty being awarded, or even the number of goals scored.

Because online betting allows people to wager on almost every event during a game, manipulating just one moment can be enough to generate huge profits without changing the final score.

How match-fixers operate

Match-fixing usually begins long before kick-off.

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Criminal networks identify competitions with active betting markets, then target people capable of influencing the game.

These may include players, referees, coaches or club officials.

Lower leagues are often considered more vulnerable because players may be poorly paid or experience delayed salaries.

A relatively small payment can be enough to persuade someone to influence a match or a specific incident.

The arrangement is typically made in secret, with payments offered before or after the match. Betting syndicates then place large wagers on the agreed outcome or event.

Types of match-fixing

Football authorities generally recognise several forms of match manipulation.

Result fixing is the deliberate manipulation of the final outcome of a match, with one team intentionally winning, losing or drawing.

Spot-fixing involves manipulating a specific event within a match, such as a yellow card, penalty, corner kick or first goal, while allowing the rest of the game to unfold naturally.

There are also cases involving referee manipulation, where officials influence key decisions, and betting-related corruption, where insider information or manipulated events are used to exploit gambling markets.

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The EPL trophy is based on the Three Lions of English football and features a crown, a malachite plinth, and two sets of identical trophies used during the season (Image: Files)

Why does match-fixing happen?

Money remains the biggest driver of match-fixing.

Global football betting generates billions of dollars each year, creating opportunities for criminal groups to profit from manipulated matches.

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Players facing financial difficulties, unpaid wages or uncertain contracts are often viewed as easier targets.

For betting syndicates, the reward can be enormous. For those involved on the pitch, however, the consequences can be severe, including lengthy bans, fines and, in some countries, criminal prosecution.

Why it's so difficult to detect

Unlike doping, match-fixing rarely leaves physical evidence.

Investigations often begin when betting companies detect unusual gambling patterns that don't match normal market activity.

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Football authorities then analyse match footage, financial records and communication between suspects to determine whether manipulation occurred.

Because genuine mistakes are part of football, proving that an error was deliberate can take months or even years.

The gist

Football thrives on uncertainty.

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Every match is supposed to be decided by skill, preparation and tactics - not secret agreements made before kick-off.