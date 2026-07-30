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4 counties to face planned electricity outages after Wednesday night blackout

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 06:03 - 30 July 2026
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Kenya Power staff fixing a transmission line
Kenya Power staff fixing a transmission line
The announcement comes a night after many areas across the country experienced a power outage that lasted over an hour.
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Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nyeri, Kwale and Mombasa on Thursday, July 30, 2026, just hours after many Kenyans experienced a widespread power outage that affected several regions across the country on Wednesday night.

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In a customer alert issued at 9:05 p.m. on July 29, the utility company said the blackout had affected Nairobi, the Coast region, Mt. Kenya and parts of the Central Rift, while some areas in North Rift and Western Kenya remained on supply.

Kenya Power later confirmed that electricity supply had been restored to the affected areas, saying its technical teams had worked through the night to return customers to normal service.

The company has now released a separate notice indicating that the Thursday interruptions are planned outages for network maintenance, with supply expected to be interrupted between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in most of the affected areas.

Nairobi County

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Customers in Nairobi West and Madaraka will experience a planned outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. as Kenya Power carries out maintenance works on the network.

Kenya Power staff replacing a transformer

Areas affected

  • Msufu Road

  • Sumba Road

  • Naimei Road

  • ICC Church Mombasa Road

  • PAA Crescent

  • Kifaru Crescent

  • Swara Crescent

  • Ghandi Avenue

  • Kisauni Road

  • Muthaiti Avenue

  • Muhoho Avenue

  • Nairobi West Hospital

  • Hotel Rio

  • Kodi Road

  • Summerdale Hotel

  • Absa Bank Nairobi West

  • Geta Road

  • Nyayo Stadium

  • Masaba Road

  • Ole Sankale Road

  • Madaraka Estate

  • Serene Court

  • Foundation Court

  • Ramsey Court

  • Siwaka Estate

  • Strathmore University

  • Lang’ata Technical College

  • Madaraka Primary School

  • Adjacent customers

Nyeri County

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Several villages and trading centres in Kieni and Mathira areas of Nyeri County are scheduled for maintenance-related outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Jumbi Farm, Msafiri and Gatuamba

  • Jumbi Farm

  • Msafiri

  • Kwa J

  • Huhoini

  • Aguthi

  • Gatuamba Village

  • Gatuamba Market

  • Gatuamba Dispensary

  • Adjacent customers

Mweru, Ngamwa, Kabuta and Kariara

  • Muhuri

  • Kimathi

  • Matongu

  • Kangure Forest

  • Kambwe

  • Kigetuini

  • Mweru Factory

  • Ngamwa

  • Kabuta

  • Ngamwa Safaricom Booster

  • Kaini Village

  • Kariara

  • Gumba

  • Karaba Market

  • Adjacent customers

A Kenya Power staffer climbing a pole
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Kenya Power listed the Mweru, Ngamwa, Kabuta and Kariara schedule twice in its maintenance notice, with the same areas and time frame.

Kwale County

Parts of Lunga Lunga Constituency and the Kenya-Tanzania border zone will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. during the planned maintenance exercise.

Areas affected

  • Mrima

  • Lunga Lunga

  • Vanga

  • Horohoro

  • Mwangulu

  • Adjacent customers

Mombasa County

Customers in the Liwatoni and Autoport industrial and port area will experience an outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas affected

  • Doshi Hardware

  • Liwatoni

  • Kenya Fisheries Liwatoni

  • Liwatoni Mosque

  • Bandari College

  • Diamond Shipping

  • Autoport

  • Parkside

  • Alequa Marketing

  • Zanzibar Road

  • Kitui Flour Mills Ltd

  • Mission to Seamen

  • Mozambique Road

  • Adjacent customers

Members of Kenya Power Live Line team
Members of Kenya Power Live Line team

Kenya Power said the scheduled interruptions are necessary to allow engineers to carry out network maintenance and reliability improvement works.

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