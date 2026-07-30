4 counties to face planned electricity outages after Wednesday night blackout

The announcement comes a night after many areas across the country experienced a power outage that lasted over an hour.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nyeri, Kwale and Mombasa on Thursday, July 30, 2026, just hours after many Kenyans experienced a widespread power outage that affected several regions across the country on Wednesday night.

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In a customer alert issued at 9:05 p.m. on July 29, the utility company said the blackout had affected Nairobi, the Coast region, Mt. Kenya and parts of the Central Rift, while some areas in North Rift and Western Kenya remained on supply.

Kenya Power later confirmed that electricity supply had been restored to the affected areas, saying its technical teams had worked through the night to return customers to normal service.

The company has now released a separate notice indicating that the Thursday interruptions are planned outages for network maintenance, with supply expected to be interrupted between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in most of the affected areas.

Nairobi County

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Customers in Nairobi West and Madaraka will experience a planned outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. as Kenya Power carries out maintenance works on the network.

Kenya Power staff replacing a transformer

Areas affected Msufu Road

Sumba Road

Naimei Road

ICC Church Mombasa Road

PAA Crescent

Kifaru Crescent

Swara Crescent

Ghandi Avenue

Kisauni Road

Muthaiti Avenue

Muhoho Avenue

Nairobi West Hospital

Hotel Rio

Kodi Road

Summerdale Hotel

Absa Bank Nairobi West

Geta Road

Nyayo Stadium

Masaba Road

Ole Sankale Road

Madaraka Estate

Serene Court

Foundation Court

Ramsey Court

Siwaka Estate

Strathmore University

Lang’ata Technical College

Madaraka Primary School

Adjacent customers

Nyeri County

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Several villages and trading centres in Kieni and Mathira areas of Nyeri County are scheduled for maintenance-related outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Jumbi Farm, Msafiri and Gatuamba Jumbi Farm

Msafiri

Kwa J

Huhoini

Aguthi

Gatuamba Village

Gatuamba Market

Gatuamba Dispensary

Adjacent customers

Mweru, Ngamwa, Kabuta and Kariara Muhuri

Kimathi

Matongu

Kangure Forest

Kambwe

Kigetuini

Mweru Factory

Ngamwa

Kabuta

Ngamwa Safaricom Booster

Kaini Village

Kariara

Gumba

Karaba Market

Adjacent customers

A Kenya Power staffer climbing a pole

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Kenya Power listed the Mweru, Ngamwa, Kabuta and Kariara schedule twice in its maintenance notice, with the same areas and time frame.

Kwale County

Parts of Lunga Lunga Constituency and the Kenya-Tanzania border zone will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. during the planned maintenance exercise.

Areas affected Mrima

Lunga Lunga

Vanga

Horohoro

Mwangulu

Adjacent customers

Mombasa County

Customers in the Liwatoni and Autoport industrial and port area will experience an outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas affected Doshi Hardware

Liwatoni

Kenya Fisheries Liwatoni

Liwatoni Mosque

Bandari College

Diamond Shipping

Autoport

Parkside

Alequa Marketing

Zanzibar Road

Kitui Flour Mills Ltd

Mission to Seamen

Mozambique Road

Adjacent customers

Members of Kenya Power Live Line team