4 counties to face planned electricity outages after Wednesday night blackout
Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in parts of Nairobi, Nyeri, Kwale and Mombasa on Thursday, July 30, 2026, just hours after many Kenyans experienced a widespread power outage that affected several regions across the country on Wednesday night.
In a customer alert issued at 9:05 p.m. on July 29, the utility company said the blackout had affected Nairobi, the Coast region, Mt. Kenya and parts of the Central Rift, while some areas in North Rift and Western Kenya remained on supply.
Kenya Power later confirmed that electricity supply had been restored to the affected areas, saying its technical teams had worked through the night to return customers to normal service.
The company has now released a separate notice indicating that the Thursday interruptions are planned outages for network maintenance, with supply expected to be interrupted between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. in most of the affected areas.
Nairobi County
Customers in Nairobi West and Madaraka will experience a planned outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. as Kenya Power carries out maintenance works on the network.
Areas affected
Msufu Road
Sumba Road
Naimei Road
ICC Church Mombasa Road
PAA Crescent
Kifaru Crescent
Swara Crescent
Ghandi Avenue
Kisauni Road
Muthaiti Avenue
Muhoho Avenue
Nairobi West Hospital
Hotel Rio
Kodi Road
Summerdale Hotel
Absa Bank Nairobi West
Geta Road
Nyayo Stadium
Masaba Road
Ole Sankale Road
Madaraka Estate
Serene Court
Foundation Court
Ramsey Court
Siwaka Estate
Strathmore University
Lang’ata Technical College
Madaraka Primary School
Adjacent customers
Nyeri County
Several villages and trading centres in Kieni and Mathira areas of Nyeri County are scheduled for maintenance-related outages from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
Jumbi Farm, Msafiri and Gatuamba
Jumbi Farm
Msafiri
Kwa J
Huhoini
Aguthi
Gatuamba Village
Gatuamba Market
Gatuamba Dispensary
Adjacent customers
Mweru, Ngamwa, Kabuta and Kariara
Muhuri
Kimathi
Matongu
Kangure Forest
Kambwe
Kigetuini
Mweru Factory
Ngamwa
Kabuta
Ngamwa Safaricom Booster
Kaini Village
Kariara
Gumba
Karaba Market
Adjacent customers
Kenya Power listed the Mweru, Ngamwa, Kabuta and Kariara schedule twice in its maintenance notice, with the same areas and time frame.
Kwale County
Parts of Lunga Lunga Constituency and the Kenya-Tanzania border zone will be without electricity from 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. during the planned maintenance exercise.
Areas affected
Mrima
Lunga Lunga
Vanga
Horohoro
Mwangulu
Adjacent customers
Mombasa County
Customers in the Liwatoni and Autoport industrial and port area will experience an outage from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.
Areas affected
Doshi Hardware
Liwatoni
Kenya Fisheries Liwatoni
Liwatoni Mosque
Bandari College
Diamond Shipping
Autoport
Parkside
Alequa Marketing
Zanzibar Road
Kitui Flour Mills Ltd
Mission to Seamen
Mozambique Road
Adjacent customers
Kenya Power said the scheduled interruptions are necessary to allow engineers to carry out network maintenance and reliability improvement works.
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