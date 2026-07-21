The one match that always has fans emptying beer glasses

Whether you're the fan who confidently predicts every scoreline, the one who insists the referee is always against your team, or someone who simply enjoys the atmosphere, beer has become part of the experience.

There are football matches, and then there are those matches.

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The kind that have everyone cancelling other plans, rushing home before kick-off and filling group chats with predictions that rarely come true, all of us have been a victim of that at some point.

It's the game where every tackle feels personal, every missed chance has people shouting at the television, and every goal sends drinks flying into the air.

Across Kenya, football's biggest nights have become more than just sporting occasions. They have turned into social events that bring together friends and families.

Living rooms become mini stadiums, local joints fill up hours before kick-off, and one thing is almost guaranteed, there will be plenty of beer on the table.

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Football and beer have become the perfect match

There is something about football that naturally brings people together. It is built around shared emotions, celebration and conversation, all things that pair perfectly with a cold beer.

Whether you're the fan who confidently predicts every scoreline, the one who insists the referee is always against your team, or someone who simply enjoys the atmosphere, beer has become part of the experience.

That is why major football tournaments have consistently delivered some of the busiest sales periods for bars, restaurants and retailers around the world.

During previous global football tournaments, hospitality businesses have reported packed venues while retailers have seen increased demand as fans stocked up ahead of the biggest fixtures.

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In Kenya, the trend is no different. The country's football culture continues to grow, with supporters choosing everything from packed watch parties to intimate house gatherings where every goal is celebrated like it happened just outside the front door.

Every watch party has its unforgettable moments

Anyone who has watched a major football final with friends knows the stories that come out of it.

There is always someone who celebrates too early before VAR changes everything. Someone inevitably claims they predicted the winning goal.

Another fan refuses to sit down because standing has apparently become the team's lucky charm.

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Then there is that one dramatic moment when everyone jumps at once and a perfectly good beer ends up on the floor instead of in someone's glass.

As painful as it is watching your drink disappear, it has become one of those match-night memories people laugh about long after the final whistle.

Make match night easier before kick-off

The last thing anyone wants on the biggest football night is to leave the house minutes before kick-off because the drinks have run out.

Ordering your favourite Kenya Breweries Limited beers from ke.thebar.com means they'll be delivered straight to your doorstep before kick-off, leaving everyone free to settle in for the match.

You can also take advantage of the ongoing offers across select retail platforms courtesy of Kenya Breweries Limited, making it even easier to stock up for the big occasion.

Turn an accidental spill into something rewarding

Sometimes the biggest casualty on match night isn't your team's title hopes. It's the beer that ends up on the floor after a dramatic goal celebration.

That's where #BimaYaBia comes in.

If things get intense and you happen to spill your beer during the excitement of match night, simply document what happened, upload the moment with #BimaYaBia, and tag your favourite KBL beer brand page to stand a chance of winning a Sh500 voucher for a replacement beer.

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Because while football is full of unexpected twists, your celebration doesn't have to end because of one accidental spill.