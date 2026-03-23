Kenya’s music future needs structured artists development platforms

The music industry lacks mentorship and professional pathways needed to turn talent into stardom. This leaves most artists to navigate it alone, relying on social media buzz or viral hits to break through.

Kenya’s music audience is more engaged than ever. By the end of 2025, Kenyan listeners had streamed over 200 million hours of music and built millions of personalised playlists.

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On average, a 26-year-old streams 124 different artists every month, with interest in indigenous languages surging by 101 percent locally, according to the latest data by Spotify.

These numbers reveal a curious, highly active audience, one that is eager to discover, support, and celebrate local talent.

Despite this impressive engagement, the industry continues to struggle to match the creative and commercial impact of African powerhouses like Nigeria and South Africa.

Only a handful of local music artists rise to international recognition or earn enough to sustain their careers. Part of the reason is structural.

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The music industry lacks mentorship and professional pathways needed to turn talent into stardom. This leaves most artists to navigate it alone, relying on social media buzz or viral hits to break through.

Without structured support, even the most promising talent struggles to sustain visibility, engage audiences, and achieve financial stability.

Business knowledge is another barrier. Many Kenyan artists lack understanding of royalties, publishing rights, and distribution deals.

To thrive in Kenya’s vibrant creative economy, valued at approximately Sh240 billion according to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), artists must go beyond raw talent and embrace the business mechanisms, like contracts, licensing, and royalty systems, that turn their art into sustainable income.

Without this knowledge, artists cannot fully capitalise on streaming platforms, live performances, or brand partnerships, opportunities that Nigerian and South African musicians exploit effectively to generate substantial income.

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Tusker Senior Brand Manager Brigid Wambua

Equally important is that artists understand what is expected of them as professionals in the modern music industry.

Beyond creating music, they must consistently engage with their audience, maintain a strong personal brand, and strategically plan releases to sustain momentum.

Success requires discipline, commitment, and an awareness of industry timelines, promotional cycles, and audience expectations.

Artists also need to recognise the value of collaboration, both with peers and industry stakeholders, and to actively seek mentorship and guidance.

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Understanding their role in a larger ecosystem, from managers and producers to distributors and media partners, enables them to make informed decisions, protect their rights, and maximize the potential of every opportunity.

Knowledge of these responsibilities is as critical as musical talent itself.

The gap between Kenya and countries like Nigeria and South Africa is not about talent; it is about support, structure, and opportunity.

Initiatives like Base to Billboardz (B2B) by Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Tusker brand provide the needed ecosystem to help artists navigate the industry with confidence and clarity for sustainable career growth.

This means, if we are to position our artists on global platforms, structured development programs like B2B are no longer optional, but a catalyst for sustainable music careers.

By providing mentorship, business guidance, and professional networks, we will equip artists with the tools to turn talent into long-term success.

With an engaged audience, a growing creative economy, and the right support, local musicians are ready to claim their place on the international stage.

The country has everything it needs to become East Africa’s music hub. That is, a talented pool of musicians, enthusiastic audiences, and a thriving creative economy.

By combining creative coaching with practical guidance on royalties, contracts, and brand partnerships, artists can build lasting careers rather than chase fleeting fame.

They will learn to cultivate loyal fan bases, protect their work, and develop a distinct identity in a competitive industry.

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The foundation is in place, the momentum is real, and the opportunity to shape the nation’s music future has never been greater.

Brigid Wambua is the Tusker Senior Brand Manager, KBL.