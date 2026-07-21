7 biggest controversies that defined the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The brawl that erupted after FIFA World Cup final

The brawl that erupted after FIFA World Cup final

One of the tournament's biggest off-field controversies arose after FIFA suspended the automatic ban imposed on United States forward Folarin Balogun following his red card.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be remembered for Spain's triumph, the tournament's expansion to 48 teams and a record-breaking attendance across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet, long after the final whistle, many of the biggest talking points have little to do with football itself.

From controversial VAR decisions and allegations of political interference to post-match violence and concerns over FIFA's governance, the tournament repeatedly found itself making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Here are the biggest controversies that shaped the 2026 World Cup.

1. VAR and refereeing decisions dominated the conversation

Advertisement

Advertisement

Almost every stage of the tournament was accompanied by debates over officiating.

Several teams questioned VAR interventions, while fans accused FIFA of inconsistency in how the technology was being applied.

The criticism became so widespread that FIFA introduced adjustments to how certain VAR reviews were communicated before the semi-finals in an attempt to improve transparency.

Argentina's knockout matches became the centre of many of these discussions, with opponents questioning crucial calls and some supporters even dubbing the team "VARgentina" on social media, reflecting perceptions that key decisions repeatedly went in their favour.

A referee doing a VAR check

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. FIFA accused of political interference

One of the tournament's biggest off-field controversies came after FIFA suspended the automatic ban handed to United States forward Folarin Balogun following his red card.

The decision sparked accusations that football's governing body had bowed to political pressure, with critics arguing that disciplinary rules should apply equally to every player regardless of nationality.

The incident attracted criticism from politicians, football administrators and governance experts, who warned that FIFA risked undermining confidence in its own disciplinary system.

3. Argentina's celebrations landed them in disciplinary trouble

Advertisement

Advertisement

Argentina's journey to the final generated controversy both on and off the pitch.

After defeating England in the semi-finals, some players celebrated with a banner referencing the Falkland Islands, known in Argentina as Las Malvinas.

The brawl that erupted after FIFA World Cup final

FIFA rules prohibit political messages during competitions, prompting an investigation into whether disciplinary action should follow.

The incident quickly shifted attention from the football itself to the increasingly blurred line between sport and politics.

4. Ugly scenes after the World Cup final

The tournament ended on a sour note after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the final.

Instead of celebrating Spain's victory, attention quickly turned to chaotic confrontations involving players from both sides.

FIFA opened an investigation into alleged assaults and violent conduct involving several Argentine players during the post-match melee.

Possible suspensions and disciplinary sanctions remain under consideration, making the final one of the most controversial conclusions to a World Cup in recent history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Visa disputes overshadowed football

Because the tournament was hosted across North America, immigration and visa issues repeatedly affected preparations.

A Visa application marked 'REJECTED'

Several officials and match personnel reportedly experienced visa complications, including Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was unable to enter the United States to officiate matches.

The situation fuelled criticism that logistical and political issues had begun influencing sporting operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin later boycotted the World Cup final, citing broader disagreements with FIFA that included the handling of such issues.

6. AI misinformation created a new challenge

Another defining feature of the tournament was the explosion of AI-generated misinformation online.

Fake videos, altered referee footage and fabricated images spread rapidly across social media after controversial matches. In several cases, manipulated content attracted millions of views before being debunked.

Analysts noted that the combination of controversial refereeing and increasingly sophisticated AI tools made it easier than ever for conspiracy theories to gain traction during the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

7. FIFA's governance came under renewed scrutiny

Beyond individual incidents, the tournament reignited broader questions about FIFA's leadership and decision-making.

Gianni Infantino took over as FIFA president in 2016

Human rights organisations and European officials urged FIFA to strengthen governance ahead of the 2030 World Cup, arguing that political influence, inconsistent disciplinary decisions and growing commercial interests had damaged confidence in the organisation.

Calls have already begun for reforms aimed at improving transparency, protecting sporting integrity and ensuring football decisions remain independent of outside pressure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A World Cup remembered for more than football

On the pitch, the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered memorable matches, surprise packages and a deserving champion in Spain.

Off the pitch, however, it exposed many of the challenges facing modern football.

Refereeing disputes, political controversies, disciplinary investigations, visa complications and the rise of AI-driven misinformation ensured the tournament was discussed as much for its controversies as for its football.