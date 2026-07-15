The Ritual of Getting Ready for Football Night Starts Hours Before Kick-Off

Ask any football fanatic and they'll tell you the match doesn't begin when the referee blows the first whistle. It starts hours earlier.

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The countdown to kick-off comes with its own traditions, some planned, others almost automatic. From the first message in the WhatsApp group to deciding who's hosting, football nights have become about much more than the 90 minutes on the pitch.

Here are some of the rituals that turn an ordinary evening into matchday.

1. The WhatsApp group suddenly comes back to life

It usually starts with one simple message.

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"Who's hosting tonight?"

Seconds later, the group is flooded with replies. Some are confirming attendance, others are sharing memes, while a few have already started mind games with rival supporters.

Before long, someone has posted the expected line-up, another has predicted the score, and the debates have officially begun.

For many fans, this is where football night really starts.

2. Everyone suddenly becomes a football expert

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Once the line-ups are announced, every supporter transforms into a manager.

"Why is he starting him?"

"We should've played with two midfielders."

"That defender is going to cost us today."

Whether they've coached a team or not, every fan has an opinion, and they're usually convinced they're right.

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3. The bold promises start flying

Football has a way of making people say things they'd never say on an ordinary day.

"If we win tonight, first round is on me."

"If he scores, I'll never criticise him again."

"If we lose, I'm deleting football apps."

Most of these promises don't survive the final whistle, but they somehow return before the next big game.

4. Lucky jerseys and superstitions make an appearance

Some rituals don't make logical sense, but fans stick with them anyway.

There's the supporter who refuses to wash their lucky jersey during a winning run. The one who insists on sitting in the exact same spot every match. Others won't celebrate until VAR confirms the goal because they've been heartbroken before.

Football may be unpredictable, but routines give fans a sense of control.

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5. The watch party starts taking shape

Whether it's at home or the local, every football night needs a plan.

Someone checks if the TV is working. Another makes sure there are enough seats. The playlist runs before the pre-match coverage begins, and friends trickle in carrying snacks while debating who'll score first.

The best hosts know the atmosphere starts long before kick-off.

6. Nobody wants to make a last-minute dash

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Every football fan has experienced it.

The game is minutes away from starting when someone realises the snacks are finished or the drinks aren't enough. Suddenly, there's a frantic trip to the shop, and before you know it, an early goal has already been scored.

That's why seasoned football fans prepare early. Ordering your favourite Kenya Breweries Limited beers from ke.thebar.com means they'll be delivered straight to your doorstep before kick-off, leaving everyone free to settle in for the match.

You can also take advantage of the ongoing offers across select retail platforms courtesy of Kenya Breweries Limited.

And if things get intense and you happen to spill your beer during the excitement of match night, you can document what happened, upload the moment with #BimaYaBia, and tag your favorite KBL beer brand page to stand a chance of winning a Ksh500 voucher for a replacement beer.

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7. The banter is almost as important as the football

Some of the night's best moments happen away from the screen.

It's the rival fan who goes quiet after conceding. The friend who celebrates every tackle like it's a winning goal. The debates at half-time, the jokes after the final whistle and the endless analysis that continues long after everyone has gone home.

Years later, fans might forget every pass that was made, but they'll always remember who they watched it with.

That's what makes football nights special. The match is the main event, but it's the rituals before kick-off that make every game worth looking forward to.

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