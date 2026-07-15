Meet the 9 candidates cleared to vie for Ol Kalou parliamentary seat

The by-elections are scheduled for Thursday, July 17, with the IEBC already set to conduct the polls.

The race to replace the late Ol Kalou Member of Parliament David Njuguna Kiaraho has officially begun after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared nine candidates to contest the parliamentary by-election slated for July 16.

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The mini poll has attracted candidates from established political parties, newer formations and independent backgrounds, setting up what is expected to be one of the most closely watched electoral contests in the Mt Kenya region.

Beyond filling a vacant parliamentary seat, political observers view the by-election as an important test of political influence ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Seat fell vacant after Kiaraho's death

The by-election follows the death of David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026, ending more than a decade of his representation of Ol Kalou Constituency.

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Kiaraho was first elected in 2013 on a Jubilee Party ticket before successfully defending his seat in both the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

Although all nine candidates will appear on the ballot, attention has largely centred on the major political parties seeking to demonstrate their strength in the region.

Former Ol Kalou MP, the late David Njuguna Kiaraho

The candidates in the race

The IEBC cleared the following candidates to vie for the parliamentary seat: Samuel Muchina Nyagah (United Democratic Alliance - UDA)

Sammy Douglas Kamau Ngotho (Democracy for Citizens Party - DCP)

Wilson Kigwa (Jubilee Party)

Rachel Wangui Njoroge (People's Democratic Party)

Edward Mathenge (Independent)

Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka (National Liberal Party)

Edwin Kariiri Muchiri (Party of National Unity - PNU)

Two other candidates representing smaller political parties and independent interests were also cleared, bringing the total to nine contestants.

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Samuel Muchina Nyagah seeks to retain seat for UDA

Samuel Muchina Nyagah is carrying the hopes of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which is keen to win a constituency that has traditionally supported parties aligned with the Mt Kenya political establishment.

His campaign has focused on continuing development projects initiated by the late Kiaraho while promising to work closely with the national government to attract more resources to Ol Kalou.

His candidature has also received backing from senior UDA leaders who have campaigned extensively in the constituency.

UDA Candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah

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Sammy Douglas Kamau Ngotho returns after 2022 contest

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Ngotho is among the most familiar names on the ballot.

He unsuccessfully contested the Ol Kalou parliamentary seat during the 2022 General Election, finishing second behind Kiaraho after garnering more than 19,000 votes.

His previous campaign experience has given him an established grassroots network across the constituency.

This time, Ngotho is running on the DCP ticket, with his campaign attracting support from opposition leaders who see the by-election as an opportunity to expand the party's influence in the Mt Kenya region.

Ol Kalou DCP candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau

Wilson Kigwa flies Jubilee flag

Wilson Kigwa is representing the Jubilee Party, the same party under which the late Kiaraho won three consecutive parliamentary terms.

His campaign has largely centred on preserving Kiaraho's legacy while appealing to longtime Jubilee supporters in Ol Kalou.

The party hopes its historical support base in the constituency will translate into votes despite increased competition from newer political formations.

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Ol Kalou Jubilee candidate Wilson Kigwa

Edward Mathenge banks on youth support

Independent candidate Edward Mathenge enters the race with a background in information and communications technology.

Mathenge, who is also a nephew of the late David Kiaraho, says he is seeking the seat to champion youth empowerment and improve support for farmers, two issues he has identified as priorities for the largely agricultural constituency.

After being cleared by IEBC, he said his ambition was to build on the development record established by his late uncle while offering fresh leadership.

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Rachel Wangui Njoroge makes history as sole woman candidate

Rachel Wangui Njoroge is the only female candidate in the race and is contesting on the People's Democratic Party ticket.

Her candidature adds gender diversity to the contest, with her campaign focusing on inclusive leadership and greater representation of women and youth in national politics.

New entrants seek political breakthrough

Among the other candidates are Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of the National Liberal Party and Edwin Kariiri Muchiri of PNU.

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Both are political newcomers hoping to capitalise on voter demand for fresh leadership.

Their campaigns have focused on improving agricultural productivity, road infrastructure and employment opportunities for young people.

A constituency with growing political significance

Located in Nyandarua County, Ol Kalou has increasingly become an influential political battleground in the Mt Kenya region.

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