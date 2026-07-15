Can we pause the biological clock? Imagine if you only had your period four times a year

It may not be about how many eggs a woman has, but how healthy those eggs remain over time. That idea is driving new research by Chinese biologist Hongmei Wang.

Imagine if you only had your period four times a year. For many, that sounds like a dream of pure convenience.

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But for Dr. Hongmei Wang, a prominent embryologist and researcher at the State Key Laboratory of Stem Cell and Reproductive Biology in Beijing, this isn’t just a lifestyle hack, it is a radical hypothesis to address a looming global demographic crisis: extending the female reproductive lifespan.

Dr. Hongmei Wang

Dr. Wang’s research raises a fascinating question: If we reduce the frequency of menstruation, can we conserve a woman’s egg reserve and push back the onset of menopause?

While the concept sounds simple, the biological reality of our ovaries is incredibly complex. Let's break down the science, the potential, and the massive biological hurdles of this reproductive frontier.

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The biological concept

To understand Dr. Wang’s theory, we have to look at how the female body manages its reproductive clock.

According to Establishment and depletion of the ovarian reserve publication on physiology and impact of environmental chemicals. Cellular and Molecular Life Sciences, of 2019, A woman is born with her lifetime supply of eggs initially millions of immature follicles, which drop to about 300,000 to 400,000 by puberty. Over a lifetime, a woman will only actually ovulate around 400 to 500 eggs.

‘’The reproductive life span in women starts at puberty and ends at menopause, following the exhaustion of the follicle stockpile termed the ovarian reserve. Increasing data from experimental animal models and epidemiological studies indicate that exposure to a number of ubiquitously distributed reproductively toxic environmental chemicals (RTECs) can contribute to earlier menopause and even premature ovarian failure. However, the causative relationship between environmental chemical exposure and earlier menopause in women remains poorly understood,’’ the research abstract reads.

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So, where do the other hundreds of thousands of eggs go?

The vast majority of eggs are not lost through menstruation or ovulation. Instead, they are lost through a continuous, quiet process called follicular atresia, a programmed cell death.

Every single month, a cohort of follicles is recruited to prepare for ovulation, but usually, only one dominant egg matures and is released.

The rest simply wither away and are reabsorbed by the body. This process happens constantly, even during pregnancy, and even while taking birth control pills that suppress ovulation.

This is the central challenge to the "3-month period" theory. Simply stopping ovulation or stretching the menstrual cycle to every three months preserves the dominant egg that would have been ovulated, but it doesn't automatically stop the background engine of atresia from burning through the rest of the reserve.

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For Dr. Wang’s method to truly extend the fertile window, science has to find a way to pause follicular development itself, putting the entire ovary into a state of deep hibernation.

Dr. Wang herself admits that manipulating the ovarian cycle is a delicate balancing act. The ovaries are not just egg-producers; they are the primary chemical factories for hormones that regulate far more than just pregnancy.

"If we inhibit ovulation, we can preserve available eggs, but at the same time, we inhibit the production of estrogen, which is a very important molecule for health," Wang noted in an interview.

The uterus

Finding a way to pause egg depletion while keeping hormone levels optimal is the holy grail of reproductive longevity.

While the 3-month period remains an experimental concept currently being tested in animal models (such as mice), Dr. Wang’s lab has already achieved concrete breakthroughs using another scientific avenue: Stem Cell Therapy.

Rather than just trying to stretch out the existing clock, her team is working on rewinding it. The Study: Dr. Wang and her team established clinical-grade Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) sourced from umbilical and placental tissues.

The Application: They transplanted these stem cells into the ovaries of naturally aging cynomolgus monkeys and women suffering from Premature Ovarian Insufficiency (POI), a condition where the ovaries fail prematurely.

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Dr. Hongmei Wang

The Result: The stem cell transplants successfully rejuvenated the microenvironment of the ovaries and restored hormonal balance. In a small clinical trial of 63 women, the treatment actually enabled four women to successfully conceive and give birth to healthy children.

Historically, science treated menopause as an inevitable, unchangeable cliff. Today, researchers like Dr. Wang are treating the ovary as an organ that can be treated, supported, and potentially delayed from biological retirement.

Pushing back the arrival of menopause for even just a year “would have huge social importance,” says Wang.