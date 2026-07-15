Current changes on the application of Certificate of Good Conduct: Step by step guideline

According to the DCI, MBIS-ABIS Version 5 will use advanced biometric matching technology to search records more quickly and accurately, thereby speeding up the verification process before Certificates of Good Conduct are issued.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has announced the rollout of a new digital platform expected to reduce the time required to process a Certificates of Good Conduct.

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In a statement on July 15, the DCI said it will officially launch the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5 on Monday, July 20, 2026.

An image of DCI Headquarters

The new platform is designed to modernize the issuance of Police Clearance Certificates by introducing advanced biometric technology that will improve efficiency and speed up processing.

According to DCI, the system marks a major upgrade in its service delivery, promising applicants a faster and more seamless experience when applying for the certificate.

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The agency noted that the new technology is expected to eliminate long waiting periods unlike in the traditional set up where people had to wait long durations before obtaining the document.

“DCI is set to revolutionize how you get your Police Clearance Certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct),'' the DCI mentioned.

''Starting Monday, July 20, 2026, we roll out the Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS)-ABIS Version 5, a game-changing platform built to fast-track processing and deliver faster, smarter service. No longer waits. Better technology. Better experience,” the DCI added.

What is this new system?

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MBIS stands for Multi-Biometric Identification System, while ABIS means Automated Biometric Identification System.

DCI headquarters

Unlike older systems that mainly relied on fingerprint matching, the new platform can process and compare multiple biometric features, including fingerprints, palm prints, and facial images.

How Processing of the Certificates is currently being carried out

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Before issuance of a certificate of good conduct, applicants must first submit their application through the eCitizen platform and pay the fee.

Once the application is completed, they are required to visit a DCI office or a designated Huduma Centre, where officers capture their fingerprints using a digital fingerprint scanner.

The fingerprints are then searched against the DCI’s fingerprint database to determine whether they match any existing criminal records or previous police records held by the agency.

After the biometric verification and review are completed, the DCI issues a Certificate of Good Conduct to applicants whose records do not reveal any disqualifying criminal history.

How the exercise will be carried out henceforth

Applicants seeking Police Clearance Certificates will continue applying through the eCitizen platform and have their fingerprints captured at Huduma Centres or DCI offices.

According to the DCI, MBIS-ABIS Version 5 will use advanced biometric matching technology to search records more quickly and accurately, thereby speeding up the verification process before Certificates of Good Conduct are issued.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters along Kiambu Road

While the agency says the new system is expected to reduce processing times, it has not yet announced the turnaround period under the upgraded platform.

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