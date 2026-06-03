5 issues dominating Finance Bill 2026 conversations

Unlike previous years when Finance Bill debates were largely confined to policymakers and tax professionals, the 2026 conversation has become highly public.

As debate around the Finance Bill 2026 continues across the country, attention is increasingly shifting from political rhetoric to the practical impact the proposed measures could have on households, businesses and the wider economy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The discussions are expected to take centre stage during a public X Space scheduled for Thursday, June 4, from 8:00 pm.

The discussion will be led by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and will feature representatives from the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), economists and public finance experts.

The conversation comes at a time when many Kenyans are seeking clarity on what the proposals really mean, especially after conflicting interpretations emerged on social media regarding taxes on mobile money, smartphones, second-hand clothing and personal data.

While the government has defended the Bill as a measure aimed at improving revenue collection, simplifying taxation and supporting economic growth, several provisions have sparked questions from workers, traders, manufacturers and digital economy stakeholders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are five of the biggest issues dominating public conversations ahead of the discussion.

1. PAYE relief and what it means for salaried workers

For many employed Kenyans, the biggest question is whether the Finance Bill will leave more money in their pockets.

The proposed adjustments to Pay As You Earn (PAYE) have generated significant public interest, particularly among middle-income earners who have faced rising living costs over the past several years.

While the government has pointed to measures that could reduce the burden on employees, many workers want clearer explanations on who exactly benefits, how much they stand to save and whether the relief will be enough to offset inflation and other deductions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An AI generated image of a young man looking at their payslip

2. The smartphone tax debate

Few proposals have generated as much online discussion as the planned changes affecting mobile phones.

The Finance Bill proposes increasing excise duty on cellular phones from 10 percent to 25 percent, raising concerns that smartphones could become more expensive for consumers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Treasury has pushed back against claims that a new smartphone tax is being introduced.

The debate has left many Kenyans asking a straightforward question: Will smartphones become cheaper or more expensive if the Bill passes?

For a country where smartphones are increasingly essential for business, education, banking and access to government services, the answer matters.

3. M-PESA and digital transaction costs

Another issue attracting widespread attention is the proposal affecting digital payment platforms.

A person scrolling through the MPESA menu

The Finance Bill seeks to apply VAT to a range of digital financial and payment processing services.

Critics argue that this could ultimately raise the cost of transactions conducted through platforms such as M-PESA and other digital payment systems.

Business groups have warned that higher transaction costs could discourage cashless payments and undermine Kenya's reputation as a global leader in mobile money innovation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the same time, the Treasury has maintained that the proposals target payment service providers and digital intermediaries rather than mobile money users directly.

4. Mitumba traders and the informal economy

The second-hand clothing sector remains one of the country's largest sources of employment, supporting thousands of traders and small businesses.

Although government officials have denied reports of a new tax targeting mitumba traders, concerns remain within the informal sector about how broader tax measures could affect import costs, operating expenses and consumer prices.

5. VAT changes, pension concerns and Data Privacy questions

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps the most technical but far-reaching issue involves the proposed shift of some products and services from zero-rated VAT status to VAT-exempt status.

To many consumers, the distinction may appear minor. However, tax experts note that the change can affect how businesses recover input VAT, potentially influencing production costs and final consumer prices.

A KRA employee at work

At the same time, concerns have emerged around pension-related provisions and whether future tax changes could affect retirement savings.

Advertisement

Advertisement