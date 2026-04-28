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Ruaka accident leaves Goliath wa Bungoma injured

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:15 - 28 April 2026
While details about the extent of his injury have not been fully disclosed, he remains under medical observation as doctors monitor his recovery progress.
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Gen Z wa Bungoma, real name Isaac Otesa, popularly known as Goliath wa Bungoma, was involved in a road traffic accident on Sunday, 26th April 2026 in Ruaka.

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Accident in Ruaka

Car Soko Management confirmed the incident, stating that their Brand Ambassador was struck by a vehicle that was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

“Car Soko Management wishes to inform the general public that our Brand Ambassador, Goliath wa Bungoma, was involved in a road accident on Sunday, 26th April 2026 in Ruaka,” the statement read.

Following the accident, he sustained an injury to his right leg and was immediately rushed to a Nairobi hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

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Stable condition and medical care

The company has since assured the public that he is in stable condition and is responding to treatment.

“We are pleased to confirm that his condition is stable, and we remain optimistic about his full recovery,” the management added.

Goliath wa Bungoma
Goliath wa Bungoma

While details about the extent of his injury have not been fully disclosed, he remains under medical observation as doctors monitor his recovery progress.

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Car Soko Management has also called for patience and understanding from the public during this period.

“We kindly ask the public to keep him in their thoughts and prayers, and to respect his privacy during this time. Further updates will be shared as appropriate,” the statement continued.

Rise to fame

Isaac Otesa rose to public attention in late 2024 under the nickname Goliath wa Bungoma due to his exceptional height and striking physique, which quickly made him a viral sensation on social media.

His popularity grew further after he made claims linking himself to Vihiga-based Gen Z personality Bradley Mtall, sparking widespread online discussion.

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He had reportedly reached out for assistance after beginning to attract attention from various brands.

Otesa later travelled from Bungoma to Nairobi with hopes of meeting Bradley Mtall, although the meeting never took place.

Struggles in Nairobi and turning point

Despite his rising fame, life in Nairobi proved challenging for him. He reportedly struggled with accommodation and stability as he adjusted to city life, facing a difficult period after arriving from Bungoma.

Goliath wa Bungoma
Goliath wa Bungoma

His situation later improved when Patrick, associated with Car Soko, stepped in and offered him support.

This intervention marked a turning point, helping him stabilise and eventually opening doors to brand partnerships.

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