Causes of tyre bubbles & why they should concern every driver

Driving too quickly over speed bumps or railway crossings can have a comparable effect, as the tyre absorbs more force than it is designed to handle.

Tyre bubbles, sometimes referred to as bulges, are a common yet often misunderstood issue among motorists.

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At first glance, they may appear minor, but they are in fact a serious warning sign of internal tyre damage.

These deformities occur when the internal structure of the tyre weakens, allowing air pressure to push the outer rubber layer outward.

Understanding what causes tyre bubbles, why they are dangerous, and how to prevent them can save drivers from costly repairs and potentially hazardous situations on the road.

The core causes of tyre bubbles

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In most cases, tyre bubbles are the result of impact damage sustained while driving. Roads are not always in perfect condition, and everyday encounters with hazards can compromise tyre integrity.

One of the most frequent causes is hitting a pothole at speed. The sudden force compresses the tyre against the wheel rim, damaging the internal cords that maintain its shape.

Similarly, running into a kerb, especially when parking or manoeuvring in tight spaces, can exert enough pressure to weaken the tyre’s sidewall.

A tyre bubble on car tyre

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Driving too quickly over speed bumps or railway crossings can have a comparable effect, as the tyre absorbs more force than it is designed to handle.

Other contributing factors include overloading the vehicle beyond its recommended capacity, which places excessive stress on the tyres.

Even driving a short distance on a flat tyre can cause irreversible internal damage, as the tyre’s structure is no longer supported by proper air pressure.

Why tyre bubbles are dangerous

A tyre bubble is not merely a cosmetic issue, it is a structural failure.

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The inner layers of the tyre, typically made of reinforced fabric or steel, are responsible for maintaining strength and stability.

When these layers are compromised, the outer rubber becomes vulnerable and can no longer contain the air pressure effectively.

Driving with a bubble significantly increases the risk of a sudden tyre blowout, particularly at higher speeds.

This can lead to loss of vehicle control, putting both the driver and other road users at risk. For this reason, a tyre with a visible bulge should be treated as unsafe and replaced immediately.

A tyre bubble on car tyre

What to do if you notice a bubble

If you discover a bubble in your tyre, it is important to act without delay. Ideally, replace the damaged tyre with a spare before continuing your journey.

If that is not immediately possible, drive slowly and cautiously to the nearest garage, avoiding high speeds and rough road conditions.

Ignoring the problem or delaying repairs is a gamble that can have serious consequences. Tyres do not repair themselves, and a bubble will only worsen over time.

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Preventing tyre bubbles

Prevention is always better than cure, especially when it comes to vehicle safety. Drivers can significantly reduce the risk of tyre bubbles by adopting a few simple habits.

Avoid potholes where possible, or slow down when driving over them. Take care not to mount kerbs unnecessarily, and approach speed bumps with caution.

Maintaining the correct tyre pressure is equally important. Under-inflated tyres are more prone to damage from impacts, while over-inflated tyres are less able to absorb shocks.

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Regularly checking pressure levels according to the manufacturer’s recommendations ensures optimal performance and durability.