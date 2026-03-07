Vehicles partially submerged in floodwater following heavy rains in Nairobi, Kenya

Car parts most prone to damage by heavy rains, protect these to get home safely

As heavy rains continue to lash Nairobi and surrounding areas, motorists are facing increasingly dangerous road conditions. Reports of stalled vehicles and flash floods are already emerging across the city's major arteries. Understanding which car components are most at risk, and how to protect them, is critical for any driver attempting to reach their destination without incurring massive repair costs or total vehicle loss.

The ongoing downpour in Nairobi and other counties has turned several key roads into high-risk zones for motorists.

When navigating through standing water or heavy spray, certain mechanical and electronic components are highly susceptible to immediate failure.

Protecting these parts is the only way to ensure the vehicle remains operational and the driver reaches home safely.

1. The engine - very prone to Hydrolock

The engine is the most expensive component of a vehicle and the most vulnerable to water ingress.

Internal combustion engines are designed to compress a mixture of air and fuel.

A vehicle with the bonnet popped open to display the engine

Because water is incompressible, if it enters the combustion chamber through the air intake, the pistons will attempt to compress it.

This results in 'hydrolock,' a condition that causes bent connecting rods, shattered pistons, or a cracked engine block.

To protect the engine, motorists must never attempt to restart a car that has stalled in deep water.

Restarting forces more water into the cylinders, turning a minor stall into a total engine write-off.

If water reaches the level of the front grille, switch off the vehicle and seek professional recovery, such as towing.

2. Air intake system

The air intake is the primary entry point for water into the engine.

In many modern vehicles, particularly low-profile sedans, the air intake is positioned low behind the front bumper.

A vehicle with the air intake system displayed

This placement makes it easy for the car to 'inhale' water even in relatively shallow puddles if the car is moving too fast.

Drivers should be aware of the height of their intake.

When driving through a shallow flooded section, keep the engine at high revs while moving slowly in a low gear.

This technique creates a 'bow wave' in front of the car, pushing water away from the intake and maintaining exhaust pressure to prevent water from entering the tailpipe.

3. Electrical systems, sensors

Modern cars are essentially mobile computers, relying on a network of sensors and the Engine Control Unit (ECU).

Floodwater is often contaminated with silt and chemicals, making it highly conductive and corrosive.

Even brief exposure can cause short circuits in the fuse box or permanent damage to the ECU, often located in the footwell or under the bonnet.

Exposure to rain and floodwater can damage a vehicle's Engine Control Unit

Sensors for the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and the transmission are located near the wheels and the undercarriage.

Water getting in here can lead to erratic gear shifts or a total loss of braking assistance.

To reduce the risk of electrical damage, turn off the air conditioning before entering a flooded area.

This stops the cooling fan from spinning, preventing it from splashing water onto sensitive electrical components in the engine bay.

4. Braking system

Brakes lose a significant portion of their stopping power when wet.

Water acts as a lubricant between the brake pads and the rotors, which can lead to dangerously long stopping distances.

Water acts as a lubricant between the brake pads and the rotors, leading to dangerously long stopping distances

Immediately after exiting a flooded stretch of road, motorists should gently pump the brake pedal several times.

This generates friction-induced heat, which evaporates the moisture and restores the gripping power of the brakes.

5. Transmission & differentials

Transmissions and differentials are fitted with vents to allow for air expansion.

A car's transmission

If a hot transmission is suddenly submerged in cold water, it can create a vacuum that sucks water through these vents.

This contaminates the transmission fluid, appearing as a milky or strawberry-coloured liquid rather than clear red.

Contaminated fluid causes internal rust and gear failure.

