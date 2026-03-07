Age verification required
Car parts most prone to damage by heavy rains, protect these to get home safely
The ongoing downpour in Nairobi and other counties has turned several key roads into high-risk zones for motorists.
When navigating through standing water or heavy spray, certain mechanical and electronic components are highly susceptible to immediate failure.
Protecting these parts is the only way to ensure the vehicle remains operational and the driver reaches home safely.
1. The engine - very prone to Hydrolock
The engine is the most expensive component of a vehicle and the most vulnerable to water ingress.
Internal combustion engines are designed to compress a mixture of air and fuel.
Because water is incompressible, if it enters the combustion chamber through the air intake, the pistons will attempt to compress it.
This results in 'hydrolock,' a condition that causes bent connecting rods, shattered pistons, or a cracked engine block.
To protect the engine, motorists must never attempt to restart a car that has stalled in deep water.
Restarting forces more water into the cylinders, turning a minor stall into a total engine write-off.
If water reaches the level of the front grille, switch off the vehicle and seek professional recovery, such as towing.
2. Air intake system
The air intake is the primary entry point for water into the engine.
In many modern vehicles, particularly low-profile sedans, the air intake is positioned low behind the front bumper.
This placement makes it easy for the car to 'inhale' water even in relatively shallow puddles if the car is moving too fast.
Drivers should be aware of the height of their intake.
When driving through a shallow flooded section, keep the engine at high revs while moving slowly in a low gear.
This technique creates a 'bow wave' in front of the car, pushing water away from the intake and maintaining exhaust pressure to prevent water from entering the tailpipe.
3. Electrical systems, sensors
Modern cars are essentially mobile computers, relying on a network of sensors and the Engine Control Unit (ECU).
Floodwater is often contaminated with silt and chemicals, making it highly conductive and corrosive.
Even brief exposure can cause short circuits in the fuse box or permanent damage to the ECU, often located in the footwell or under the bonnet.
Sensors for the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) and the transmission are located near the wheels and the undercarriage.
Water getting in here can lead to erratic gear shifts or a total loss of braking assistance.
To reduce the risk of electrical damage, turn off the air conditioning before entering a flooded area.
This stops the cooling fan from spinning, preventing it from splashing water onto sensitive electrical components in the engine bay.
4. Braking system
Brakes lose a significant portion of their stopping power when wet.
Water acts as a lubricant between the brake pads and the rotors, which can lead to dangerously long stopping distances.
Immediately after exiting a flooded stretch of road, motorists should gently pump the brake pedal several times.
This generates friction-induced heat, which evaporates the moisture and restores the gripping power of the brakes.
5. Transmission & differentials
Transmissions and differentials are fitted with vents to allow for air expansion.
If a hot transmission is suddenly submerged in cold water, it can create a vacuum that sucks water through these vents.
This contaminates the transmission fluid, appearing as a milky or strawberry-coloured liquid rather than clear red.
Contaminated fluid causes internal rust and gear failure.
If you have driven through deep water, have a mechanic check these fluids as soon as possible.
