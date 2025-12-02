What's new in cars this week?

5 new models enter EV market, Jeep lands in Kenya & more car news of the week

This week, an EV player makes major moves in the market, the world's toughest safari rally kicks off, and KIA gets a facelift. Welcome to your weekly pit stop for everything moving on four wheels.

This week, the Kenyan automotive scene is buzzing, quite literally, with a massive EV launch, a legendary off-road brand finding a new home in Nairobi, and a global teaser for a crossover we all know and love.

Here is what’s shifting gears this week.

1. Tad Motors drops 5 new EVs in Kenya

If you needed proof that the electric revolution is getting serious in the 254, this is it.

Tad Motors enters the Kenyan EV market with 5 new models

Tad Motors, a Kenyan EV firm, just officially launched its flagship lineup of electric vehicles this past weekend.

Tad Motors launches a flagship fleet of 5 EV vehicles

The Kenyan electric vehicle manufacturer launched its operations in Nairobi just days ago (November 27), unveiling a lineup of five distinct models assembled at their Naivasha plant.

They didn't just drop one car; they dropped five, designed to cover every base:

The Amani: A compact eco-city car (perfect for weaving through CBD traffic).

The Taji: A mid-size family EV.

The Dhahabu: A premium urban cruiser.

The Fahari: A luxury executive model.

The Makena: A rugged, performance-driven utility EV.

This is the first time a local manufacturer has released a full fleet to compete directly with second-hand imports, signalling that 'Made in Kenya' is finally ready for the mass market.

2. Jeep & Citroën find a home in Kenyan market

Looking to drive a Wrangler or a Grand Cherokee on Kenyan roads?

Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam at Urysia's unveiling of Jeep & Citroën as new models for sale in the Kenyan market

You now have a new official plug.

Urysia Limited, the sole importer and distributor of Peugeot in Kenya, has officially added Jeep and Citroën to its stable.

Urysia Limited, longtime sole importer and distributor of Peugeot in Kenya

This is significant as you can now officially service or buy models like the Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, and Gladiator under the same roof as the Peugeot fleet.

The Citroën C3 and C5 Aircross, both from French automaker Citroën, will also be available for sale in Kenya.

3. 'World's Toughest Classic Rally' kicks off from Diani, and other events this week

The East African Safari Classic Rally officially flags off from Diani this Friday, December 5th.

File image of a past participant of the East African Safari Classic Rally

Drivers will embark on a punishing nine-day, 4,000km push through the Kenyan bush in vintage machinery, testing both man and machine until the finish line on December 13th.

While the classics battle the dust at the coast, the future takes the stage in Nairobi.

If you want to see the future of transport in person, clear your calendar for the Africa EV Mobility Expo, happening from December 4th to 6th at The Edge Convention Centre (Mombasa Road).

It promises to be the region's premier platform for electric mobility, bringing together manufacturers, infrastructure experts, and financiers.

Finally, Nairobi petrolheads have a decision to make this Sunday, December 7th.

For those thrilled by raw horsepower, the Sunset Corsa season finale hits ICD Road along Mombasa Road.

This is the final drag race of the year, promising head-to-head battles to determine the city's fastest street car.

However, if you prefer your cars with a bit more culture, ‘The Bazaar’ will be happening on the same day at the same time at the ASK Showgrounds in Jamhuri Park.

4. KIA gets a facelift, can you tell?

The Kia Seltos is a common sight on Kenyan roads, and it’s about to get a massive facelift.

Kia has just dropped teasers for the next-generation Seltos, set to debut globally on December 10, 2025.

From the spy shots and teasers, expect a boxier, bolder 'Tiger Nose' grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, and a panoramic sunroof.

Rumours also point to a self-charging hybrid variant joining the lineup, which would be a game-changer for fuel economy.

5. A car engine may finally fuel a jet

Helix, the UK manufacturer that builds electric motors for the Lotus Evija hypercar, announced this week that they are supplying motors for a new hybrid supersonic jet engine.

Yes, the same tech that makes hypercars go fast is now being used to potentially unlock the next Concorde.