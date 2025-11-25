TSC recruitment: Tips for first-time applicants to land teaching jobs

The deadline for submission is midnight, 8th December 2025.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has opened 9,159 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service in Kenya’s public schools.



This recruitment presents a golden opportunity for first-time applicants, but securing a post requires careful preparation and understanding of the process.

Vacancies across all school levels

“The Teachers Service Commission is declaring 9,159 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service through natural attrition,” the Commission stated.

The vacancies are spread across primary, junior, and secondary schools, with 7,065 posts for primary schools, 12 for junior schools, and 2,082 for secondary schools . Successful applicants will serve on permanent and pensionable terms of service.

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work

Eligibility requirements

Candidates must meet the minimum requirements to qualify: Be a Kenyan citizen.

Hold at least a P1 certificate for Primary Schools or a Diploma in Education for Junior and Secondary schools.

Be a registered teacher with the Teachers Service Commission.

Following these rules is crucial, as TSC warns: “Successful candidates must not fill more than one Application for Employment Form. Filling of two or more Application for Employment Forms will lead to disqualification.”

Application process

Applications are submitted online only, via the TSC website under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.



The deadline for submission is midnight, 8th December 2025. Manual applications will not be considered, and shortlisted candidates must present original academic and professional certificates for verification.

First-time applicants have an advantage

“Preference will be given to applicants who have not previously been employed by the Teachers Service Commission,” the Commission says.

First-time applicants should focus on ensuring their forms are complete and error-free, as attention to detail can make the difference in a competitive process.

Be ready to serve anywhere

Applicants should be prepared for postings across the country.