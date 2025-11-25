Advertisement

TSC recruitment: Tips for first-time applicants to land teaching jobs

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 12:32 - 25 November 2025
An AI-generated image of a teacher teaching
The deadline for submission is midnight, 8th December 2025.
Advertisement

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has opened 9,159 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service in Kenya’s public schools.

This recruitment presents a golden opportunity for first-time applicants, but securing a post requires careful preparation and understanding of the process.

Advertisement

Vacancies across all school levels

“The Teachers Service Commission is declaring 9,159 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service through natural attrition,” the Commission stated.

The vacancies are spread across primary, junior, and secondary schools, with 7,065 posts for primary schools, 12 for junior schools, and 2,082 for secondary schools. Successful applicants will serve on permanent and pensionable terms of service.

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work
Advertisement

Eligibility requirements

Candidates must meet the minimum requirements to qualify:

Following these rules is crucial, as TSC warns: “Successful candidates must not fill more than one Application for Employment Form. Filling of two or more Application for Employment Forms will lead to disqualification.”

Application process

Advertisement

Applications are submitted online only, via the TSC website under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke.

The deadline for submission is midnight, 8th December 2025. Manual applications will not be considered, and shortlisted candidates must present original academic and professional certificates for verification.

First-time applicants have an advantage

“Preference will be given to applicants who have not previously been employed by the Teachers Service Commission,” the Commission says.

First-time applicants should focus on ensuring their forms are complete and error-free, as attention to detail can make the difference in a competitive process.

An AI-generated image of a teacher at work
An AI-generated image of a teacher at work
Advertisement

Be ready to serve anywhere

Applicants should be prepared for postings across the country.

According to TSC, successful candidates will be posted to serve in any part of the Country and not necessarily in the County or School where they were interviewed.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me TSC
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Traffic on a section of the Nakuru - Mau Summit - Nairobi Highway
Local
25.11.2025
Mau Summit–Malaba road upgrade receives Sh408M boost
Impeached Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo
Politics
25.11.2025
Nyaribo's impeachment brings number of Kenyan governors ousted by their own MCAs to 11
CEO of the Diamond Trust Bank Group, Nasim Devji, and DTB Kenya Managing Director & CEO, Murali Natarajan, pose for a photo with Dr. Clement Ng’oriareng.jpg
Environment
25.11.2025
DTB marks one million trees as it expands climate action programme
Breaking news
Local
25.11.2025
Raila's family confirms sister's death
Lupita Nyong’o
Film
25.11.2025
Bold choices Lupita Nyong’o had to make when Hollywood tried to box her in
An application marked 'REJECTED'
Travel & Culture
25.11.2025
Countries with most stringent entry laws