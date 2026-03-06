Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
M-PESA hits 40 million customers milestone as it turns 19
Safaricom today announced that M-PESA has reached 40 million customers as it celebrates 19 years of driving financial inclusion and empowering Kenyans to manage their money safely and securely.
Since its launch on March 6th, 2007, M-PESA has grown from a simple person-to-person money transfer service into a financial partner embedded in everyday life.
What began as a tool for sending money has expanded to include investment and wealth management through Ziidi MMF, Ziidi Trader, credit services like Fuliza and KCB M-PESA, and business solutions such as Lipa na M-PESA, Pochi la Biashara and Global Pay.
“Our goal is to give Kenyans, and Africa at large, digital financial tools to empower them to be more prosperous. Reaching 40 million monthly active customers in Kenya is a milestone we celebrate, as we recommit to enable every Kenyan to transact safely, grow their savings, and build their wealth. To us, every M-PESA transaction tells a story of someone building their future,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.
Over the past year, continued investments in technology, enhanced fraud-prevention systems, and customer education have further strengthened M-PESA’s security, usability, and overall reliability for millions of Kenyans.
Under Fintech 2.0, M-PESA has transformed how Kenyans can save, invest and manage money directly from their mobile devices, while safeguarding both funds and personal data in an increasingly digital world.
The initiative has also lowered barriers to entry in wealth-building opportunities, making it possible for more Kenyans to plan, save and invest.
As digital financial services expand across Africa, M-PESA’s growth reflects a broader shift toward mobile-led inclusion, where technology bridges gaps in access to formal financial systems.
Looking ahead, M-PESA continues to innovate with the same purpose that has guided it for 19 years to make financial wellness accessible to every Kenyan, no matter where they live, what they earn or what their dreams may be.
“M-PESA remains committed to ensuring that everyone has the confidence and tools to navigate life’s financial journey” Ndegwa noted.
-
Video 19.08.2024BBI VS Punguza Mzigo
-
Video 19.08.2024R.I.P Mzee Daniel Arap Moi
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Attacked in South Africa's Xenophobic Violence
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Kenyans Two Cents On the New Currency
-
-
Video 18.08.2024Starehe MP Charles “Jaguar” Arrested
-
Video 18.08.2024These are the Best & Worst Performing MPs in Parliament
-
Video 18.08.2024Facebook is Launching Its All New Cryptocurrency