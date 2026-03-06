M-PESA hits 40 million customers milestone as it turns 19

The achievement reflects Safaricom’s continued drive to deepen financial wellness through safe, secure and inclusive digital financial services

Safaricom today announced that M-PESA has reached 40 million customers as it celebrates 19 years of driving financial inclusion and empowering Kenyans to manage their money safely and securely.

Since its launch on March 6th, 2007, M-PESA has grown from a simple person-to-person money transfer service into a financial partner embedded in everyday life.

What began as a tool for sending money has expanded to include investment and wealth management through Ziidi MMF, Ziidi Trader, credit services like Fuliza and KCB M-PESA, and business solutions such as Lipa na M-PESA, Pochi la Biashara and Global Pay.

“Our goal is to give Kenyans, and Africa at large, digital financial tools to empower them to be more prosperous. Reaching 40 million monthly active customers in Kenya is a milestone we celebrate, as we recommit to enable every Kenyan to transact safely, grow their savings, and build their wealth. To us, every M-PESA transaction tells a story of someone building their future,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom PLC.

Over the past year, continued investments in technology, enhanced fraud-prevention systems, and customer education have further strengthened M-PESA’s security, usability, and overall reliability for millions of Kenyans.

Under Fintech 2.0, M-PESA has transformed how Kenyans can save, invest and manage money directly from their mobile devices, while safeguarding both funds and personal data in an increasingly digital world.

The initiative has also lowered barriers to entry in wealth-building opportunities, making it possible for more Kenyans to plan, save and invest.

As digital financial services expand across Africa, M-PESA’s growth reflects a broader shift toward mobile-led inclusion, where technology bridges gaps in access to formal financial systems.

Looking ahead, M-PESA continues to innovate with the same purpose that has guided it for 19 years to make financial wellness accessible to every Kenyan, no matter where they live, what they earn or what their dreams may be.

“M-PESA remains committed to ensuring that everyone has the confidence and tools to navigate life’s financial journey” Ndegwa noted.

