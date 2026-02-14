Volkswagen sausages & Porsche sunglasses: Car companies that make other products
The car industry is usually about producing cars, engines and tyres, but some of the world’s biggest car brands make a lot of money from products that have nothing to do with driving.
For companies like Volkswagen and Peugeot, these side businesses are huge operations that sometimes sell more units than their cars.
Volkswagen Sausages
Volkswagen makes a type of sausage called currywurst.
This sausage is officially classified as a vehicle component and carries the part number 199 398 500 A.
Production takes place at a dedicated butchery within the company's main Wolfsburg factory in Germany.
Volkswagen has sold more sausages than cars in recent years.
In 2024, the company produced approximately 8.5 million units of currywurst, compared to roughly 5 million vehicles sold.
The sausage is sold in German supermarkets and is served to employees across its international manufacturing plants, including its expanded operations in China as of 2026.
They also produce over 500 tonnes of their own branded ketchup every year.
Peugeot Saveurs (Kitchen Tools)
Peugeot started as a steel foundry in 1810.
They made saws, umbrellas, and coffee grinders long before they ever built a car.
Today, Peugeot Saveurs is a major name in the kitchen world.
Their salt and pepper mills are a top choice for professional chefs globally.
These grinders are built with the same focus on metal strength as their car parts.
In 2026, Peugeot launched the Boreal Collection, which includes high-end grinders and ceramic dishes found in luxury home stores.
Toyota - Looms and Houses
Toyota began as a company making automatic looms for the textile industry.
While they are now a car giant, they still lead the world in making high-speed sewing machines and industrial looms.
In Japan, the company also builds houses.
Toyota Home uses the same assembly line methods used for the Hilux and Land Cruiser to build earthquake-resistant, prefabricated homes.
This allows them to build houses very quickly with high precision.
The Mitsubishi Conglomerate
The Mitsubishi logo is seen on many products in Kenya that are not cars.
This is because Mitsubishi is a group of many different companies.
Mitsubishi Pencil Company makes Uni-ball pens used in schools and offices.
Mitsubishi Electric makes air conditioners and elevators.
Another branch, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, builds giant ships and power plant equipment used for international trade.
Honda Jets, Power Pumps & Lawn Mowers
Honda often calls itself an engine company rather than just a car maker.
They are the world’s largest manufacturer of internal combustion engines.
Honda is also known for portable generators, water pumps, and lawnmowers used by farmers and small businesses.
In the sky, the HondaJet has become a leading choice for private business travel.
They also work on robotics, using tech from their old ASIMO robot to create new tools that help people with walking difficulties.
Porsche Design - makes Sunglasses, Watches & Electronics
Porsche Design is a branch of the company that makes luxury goods.
They are famous for sunglasses, especially the 2026 Targa Series which uses titanium frames.
They also make high-end watches, luggage, and electronics like soundbars and computer monitors.
These products are designed to look and feel like the interior of a Porsche sports car, allowing fans of the brand to own a piece of it even if they do not own the car.
Lamborghini and Yamaha - Tractors & Pianos
Lamborghini started by making tractors.
The founder only started making sports cars after a disagreement with Enzo Ferrari.
Even today, Lamborghini tractors are still built and sold to farmers, though the tractor company is now separate from the car company.
Yamaha is another famous example.
One part of Yamaha makes motorcycles and boat engines, while the other is the world’s largest maker of musical instruments like pianos and drums.
Both use a similar logo featuring three tuning forks.