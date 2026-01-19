'The Rip' review: Why the movie is cleanly told but too predictable

If you enjoy intricate plot twists, layered character arcs, or narratives that reward active engagement, 'The Rip' may feel too basic.

Netflix’s ‘The Rip’ is a gritty crime action film by Joe Carnahan that reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Miami-area police officers Lt. Dane Dumars (Damon) and Detective Sergeant JD Byrne (Affleck), facing moral collapse after uncovering millions in cartel cash inside an abandoned stash house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right away, the film’s strengths become clear: it doesn’t try to be more than it is. The plot is simple and easy to follow, with a linear sequence of events that keeps the viewer oriented.

For me, this directness is welcome, no confusing flashbacks or overly complex twists. It’s a movie about temptation, trust, and survival. But that simplicity is also the film’s greatest shortcoming.

Simplicity as double-edged sword

If you enjoy intricate plot twists, layered character arcs, or narratives that reward active engagement, 'The Rip' may feel too basic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The storyline rarely strays from classic crime-genre formulas: discovery, moral unraveling, suspicion, and then escalation. It’s easy to watch… and easy to forget.

The Rip poster

There’s fun tension in the moment, but the stakes never feel deep or complex enough to stick with you.

The movie could’ve leaned harder into character motivation or thematic depth, but instead it opts for surface-level intensity.

Underwhelming character depth

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both Damon’s and Affleck’s characters have histories and motivations that are referenced, yet not fully fleshed out.

This leads to moments that feel like setup without payoff. For instance, mentions of personal connection, such as Byrne’s relationships with Captain Jackie Velez or emotional baggage carried by Lieutenant Dane, are window-dressing rather than narrative threads that significantly shape the characters’ decisions.

This stylistic choice may keep the pacing brisk, but it also stops the film from giving us characters we genuinely understand.

It’s reminiscent of other crime thrillers where character complexity is sacrificed for procedural beats and action.

Scott Adkins: Misused talent

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scott Adkins is in the cast, but his role feels underutilised. Known for his physical presence and kinetic energy in action films, Adkins’ FBI Agent Del Byrne doesn’t get enough screen time or narrative weight to showcase what he can do.

His presence raises expectations for a more visceral, dynamic counterpoint to the leads, but the film never quite delivers that.

Scene from 'The Rip'

Casting him as Affleck’s brother was visually promising and intriguing, but the script doesn’t expand on that dynamic enough to make it meaningful.

It’s one of many places where the film teases more complexity than it actually delivers.

Plot twists and action: What it gets right

While the narrative may be straightforward, the plot twist does work, even if it’s somewhat predictable.

It arrives at a moment when the tension has been building, and for casual viewers, that’s satisfying, especially when paired with the film’s action sequences.

The gunfights and confrontations are well-executed and grounded, serving the story rather than overwhelming it with spectacle.

Visually, the film leans into a dark, night-shot aesthetic that enhances its gritty vibe. Some viewers loved this approach; others found it too murky.

In either case, the tone supports the narrative’s emphasis on paranoia, distrust, and moral gray zones.

Damon and Affleck: chemistry still strong

The greatest asset of ‘The Rip’ is unquestionably the chemistry between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Their on-screen partnership feels lived-in and authentic, rooted in years of collaboration and friendship.

When you watch their scenes together, it’s clear the movie works best when it leans into their rapport. They elevate the material, sometimes above what the writing alone would allow.

My final verdict

'The Rip' is a competent, entertaining crime thriller that leans into genre conventions while delivering solid performances and tense moments.

But its simplicity, while approachable, also prevents it from being truly memorable or impactful. The film keeps you watching, but it doesn’t make you think much beyond the next twist.