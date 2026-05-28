Fans comfort Baba Jimmy as he shares news of family loss

A photo of Mama Jimmy and Baba Jimmy in hospital in the U.S.

A photo of Mama Jimmy and Baba Jimmy in hospital in the U.S.

Mama Jimmy has previously spoken openly about the emotional strain she experienced early in her marriage, especially around pregnancy.

Preacher and digital creator Isaiah Carrier, known widely as Baba Jimmy, has revealed that he and his wife have lost the baby they were expecting.

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He broke the news through an Instagram post, saying:

“It's so Heartbreaking we have lost our child 😭😭”

The announcement quickly drew reactions online, especially from followers who have followed the couple’s journey over the years.

A family that has lived in the public eye

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Baba Jimmy and his wife Judith Carrier, also called Mama Jimmy, have built a noticeable online presence, often sharing moments from their family life alongside their two children.

Much of the public interest around them has come from their unique background story. Baba Jimmy is known for fully embracing Kenyan culture during his time in the country, even becoming fluent in Swahili and adopting a Luhya accent.

Baba Jimmy and Mama Jimmy

From missionary roots to marriage

His journey in Kenya began in 2012 when he arrived with his father and 11 siblings for missionary work. It was during this period that he met Judith through her brother, who worked as an interpreter for his father.

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That connection later grew stronger as they continued interacting during ministry-related work, including travel to Uganda.

Eventually, Baba Jimmy told his family he had found someone he wanted to marry. His parents later moved back to the United States, while he remained in Kenya for some time before joining them in June 2024.

Mama Jimmy’s honest account of her pregnancy journey

Mama Jimmy has previously spoken openly about the emotional strain she experienced early in her marriage, especially around pregnancy.

She shared that she got married in October and conceived by December, something she said felt overwhelming at the time.

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“Nilistruggle na hiyo pregnancy. Ilifika hadi point I regrated getting into marriage. Si ati unateswa ama unafnyiwa vitu mbaya penye umeoleka but ile tu umefika hivi badala ya kufurahia ndoa ushapata pregnancy.”

Baba Jimmy with his wife Mama Jimmy

She also recalled the heartbreak of losing her first pregnancy:

“Mara ya kwanza, mimba yangu ya kwanza nikapata miscarriage. Imagibne niliumia and after five months nikapata nothing. Nilipata Minmba December nikamiscarrie April,” she said.

Despite that experience, she said she held onto hope and faith for another chance at motherhood.

A journey marked by both joy and struggles

The couple later welcomed their son, Jimmy, after what Mama Jimmy described as a period filled with prayer and uncertainty.