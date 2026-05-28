Motorists to receive fines via SMS and email under new traffic rules

Motorists are expected to take action once they receive the notice.

Motorists will soon start receiving traffic offence notifications through SMS and email under a new enforcement framework announced by the National Transport and Safety Authority.

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The system, which takes effect on 1 June 2026, is part of a broader reform on how minor traffic offences are handled.

The new approach moves away from immediate court appearances and introduces a notification-based model supported by digital tools.

In its statement, NTSA said, “The Government will operationalize a modernized enforcement framework for minor traffic offences under Sections 117 and 117A of the Traffic Act (Cap. 403), effective 1st June, 2026.”

The framework has been developed in collaboration with the National Police Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Judiciary of Kenya.

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Officials say the goal is to improve compliance, reduce congestion in traffic courts, and make enforcement more efficient.

Nairobi traffic caught up in traffic

How the notification system will work

Under the new rules, motorists who commit minor traffic offences will receive a Police Notification of Traffic Offence instead of being taken directly to court.

According to NTSA, “Offences can be detected either by police officers during routine enforcement or electronically via traffic cameras and other digital monitoring systems.”

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Once an offence is recorded and verified, a notification will be issued to the driver or the registered vehicle owner.

The notice will not always be delivered physically. It may be sent through multiple channels depending on the situation.

NTSA explains, “These notifications may be served in several ways, including personal delivery by police officers, affixing the notice to the vehicle, or electronically via SMS, email, or approved digital traffic enforcement platforms.”

This means that a driver may not interact with an officer directly to be aware of the offence. Instead, communication will rely heavily on the contact details linked to vehicle registration records.

A photo of Nairobi vehicles in traffic

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What motorists will receive

Each notification will contain specific details about the offence. This includes the nature of the violation, the time and place it occurred, and the penalty attached to it.

It will also include instructions on how to respond, including payment steps and deadlines.

Motorists are expected to take action once they receive the notice. The system is designed to give two clear options, either accept responsibility and pay the fine or dispute the allegation in court.

Pay or dispute options

Once a notification is issued, a motorist can choose to settle the matter by paying the fine within the required timeframe. In such cases, the matter is resolved without a court appearance.

However, if the driver disputes the offence, they retain the right to challenge it in court. The court system remains involved in contested cases and still has the authority to assess evidence and make a ruling.

NTSA also notes that evidence will be available to motorists upon request. The statement says, “Motorists have the RIGHT to access evidence, such as photographs or video recordings, supporting the alleged offence.”

Traffic Police on a highway

This places emphasis on transparency in how offences are recorded and enforced, especially with increased use of digital surveillance tools.

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Importance of updated contact details

A key part of the new system is accurate data. Since notifications will be delivered electronically, outdated contact information could result in missed fines or penalties.

NTSA has urged motorists to ensure their records are current. The authority stated, “Motorists are therefore strongly encouraged to ensure their contact details in the NTSA registration system are accurate and up to date.”

This includes phone numbers and email addresses linked to vehicle registration details.

In practical terms, failure to update this information could mean a driver is unaware of a traffic offence until penalties escalate.

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Consequences for ignoring notices

The new framework also introduces stricter consequences for non-compliance. Motorists who fail to respond to notifications, pay fines, or appear in court when required may face tougher penalties.

A NTSA vehicle

The system is designed to encourage early resolution of minor offences. However, it still maintains enforcement powers for cases where drivers ignore legal obligations.