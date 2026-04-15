Sh229 per litre, 7 towns where fuel is now most expensive

These figures stand in sharp contrast to coastal towns like Mombasa, where petrol is retailing at Sh203.69, the lowest in the country.

Kenyan motorists are bracing for a painful month at the pump after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a steep increase in fuel prices for the April 15 to May 14, 2026 cycle.

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Super Petrol has risen by Sh28.69 per litre while Diesel has jumped by an even sharper Sh40.30, with Kerosene prices remaining unchanged.

While the government has attempted to soften the blow by reducing Value Added Tax (VAT) from 16% to 13%, the relief is minimal compared to the surge driven by high global oil prices.

But beyond the national averages lies a deeper story, where you live in Kenya now determines just how painful your fuel bill will be.

Northern Kenya tops the list of most expensive fuel

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A review of EPRA’s pricing schedule reveals that some of the highest fuel prices are concentrated in Northern and North Eastern Kenya, where logistical challenges push costs significantly higher.

At the top of the list is Mandera, where Super Petrol is retailing at a staggering Sh229.13 per litre, making it the most expensive in the country. Close behind are: Elwak – Sh225.12

Eldas – Sh225.68

Moyale – Sh222.91

Wajir – Sh222.62

Tarbaj – Sh222.35

Sololo – Sh221.27

North Horr – Sh221.83

Even towns around the Marsabit region, such as Marsabit itself (Sh220.18) and Loyangalani (Sh220.50), continue to record prices well above the national average.

EPRA announces fuel prices

These figures stand in sharp contrast to coastal towns like Mombasa, where petrol is retailing at Sh203.69, the lowest in the country.

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Nairobi and major towns sit in the middle

Urban centres such as Nairobi (Sh206.97), Nakuru (Sh206.03), and Kisumu (Sh206.85) fall within a relatively moderate price band.

While these prices are still high compared to previous months, they remain significantly lower than those in remote northern regions, highlighting a persistent regional disparity in fuel costs.

Why are prices so high in some towns?

At first glance, it might seem unfair that residents in certain regions pay up to Sh25 more per litre than others. But the explanation lies in a combination of structural and logistical realities.

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1. Distance from fuel depots

Fuel in Kenya is imported through the port of Mombasa and distributed inland. Towns closer to the coast naturally incur lower transport costs.

Remote areas like Mandera, Wajir, and parts of Marsabit are located hundreds of kilometres from the nearest fuel depots, significantly increasing the cost of transportation.

National Oil fuel station

2. Poor infrastructure and accessibility

Transporting fuel to northern Kenya is not just about distance, it’s also about road conditions.

Many of these regions rely on underdeveloped or seasonal road networks, which slow down delivery, increase vehicle wear and tear, and raise insurance and operational risks.

These added costs are ultimately passed on to consumers.

3. Security and risk premiums

Some of the most expensive towns are located in areas that have historically faced security challenges.

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Fuel transporters often factor in risk premiums, including the need for escorts or higher insurance costs, especially for routes leading to border towns like Mandera and Moyale.

4. Low volume, high cost

In densely populated urban centres, fuel stations benefit from high sales volumes, which help spread operational costs.

In contrast, sparsely populated regions experience lower fuel demand, meaning retailers must charge more per litre to remain profitable.

A fuel station

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The global factor: Why prices rose across the board

Even without local distribution challenges, fuel prices were always set to rise this month.

EPRA attributes the increase to higher landed costs of petroleum products in the international market, meaning Kenya is paying more to import fuel.

The VAT reduction to 13% is a clear attempt by the government to cushion consumers, but it raises a valid question:

A growing cost burden for households

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For many Kenyans, especially those in already marginalised regions, the latest price adjustments will deepen the cost-of-living crisis.