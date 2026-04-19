Joyce Omondi Waihiga exits Rauka after four-year second stint

Joyce Omondi Waihiga has signed off from Citizen TV's Rauka gospel show, ending a four-year second stint on the Sunday programme she first co-hosted over a decade ago.

Gospel singer and media personality Joyce Omondi has left Citizen TV's Rauka, ending her second run as host of the Sunday morning gospel show after four years.

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Omondi announced her departure on Saturday, April 18, telling fans her final show would air the following morning.

"Tomorrow morning, I host my last show on Rauka. What an honour it has been. See you then for one last sign off," she wrote on her social media pages.

She followed through on Sunday, April 19, hosting what she confirmed was her last episode on the programme.

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Friends and family, including her mother and husband Waihiga Mwaura, joined her at the station for the occasion, with Mwaura arriving with flowers and words of encouragement.

Four years at the helm

Omondi returned to Rauka in February 2022, stepping in to replace gospel singer Kambua Mathu , who had anchored the show for 12 years before announcing her exit in January of that year.

Family & friends of Joyce Omondi Waihiga surprise her with a farewell bouquet during her final show on Citizen TV's Rauka

She co-hosted alongside Ken tha Deejay throughout her second stint.

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It's an interesting Sunday, today is actually my final show on Rauka. I really want to thank God for the opportunity that this has been. It's been an amazing four years now of hosting this show alongside Ken and the wider Gospel Sunday crew.

She also paid tribute directly to her co-host.

I want to thank you Ken, for being such an amazing co-host. It's been a joy to wake up and do this show with you.

On what comes next, Omondi said she is stepping into a new phase, though she did not disclose a specific destination.

I will be transitioning into a new season and a new chapter of my life. I know that the best is yet to come.

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A replacement is coming

Omondi confirmed that a successor is lined up to continue the show alongside Ken tha Deejay.

"Ken, sikuachi tu hivyo. There is going to be someone who is going to be coming on to take on this role and continue the show with Kenny," she told viewers.

The replacement has not been publicly named.

A career built between the screen and the studio

Before her second stint on Rauka, Omondi had co-hosted the same show from 2012 to 2013, before leaving to pursue a Master's degree in International Development at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

After her studies, she returned to Kenyan television in 2019 at Switch TV, where she hosted a morning lifestyle programme, Full Circle with Joyce, until December 2020.

Joyce Omondi quits Switch TV

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Beyond television, Omondi has built a career as a recording gospel artist.

Her catalogue includes 'Conqueror', 'Kweli' and 'Naamini', and she is the founder of Epic Women Africa, a faith and women's empowerment platform.

Her husband, Waihiga Mwaura, was a long-serving anchor at Citizen TV before moving to the BBC in May 2023, where he presents the Focus on Africa programme.

Media couple Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi during a past celebration