Who is Fellaris Wambui, new face replacing Janet Mbugua on NTV’s morning show

Wambui is not new to the media industry. She previously worked at Capital FM Kenya as a Broadcast Journalist,

NTV’s morning show has gotten a new co-host following the departure of Janet Mbugua from Fixing the Nation, a flagship breakfast programme under Nation Media Group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mbugua, who had been part of the show since January 2025, exits after helping relaunch the programme alongside Eric Latiff and Mariam Bishar.

Her departure marks the end of a relatively short but notable stint during which the show was repositioned better to engage audiences on current affairs and social issues.

Taking over the role is Fellaris Wambui, a communications consultant and media professional with a diverse background spanning broadcasting, marketing, and advocacy.

Wambui has been working as a Strategic Communications Consultant since 2018, focusing on Strategic Marketing Management and Brand Communication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Media personality Janet Mbugua

Ferilla Wambui's media experience and on-air presence

Wambui is not new to the media industry. She previously worked at Capital FM Kenya as a Broadcast Journalist, where she served as a Breakfast Show Host and Producer, Writer & Host of The Financial Forecast.

This hands-on experience in radio broadcasting suggests she is well-versed in handling live audiences, managing discussions, and shaping content in real time, skills and experience that will be critical in her new role on television.

Advocacy through digital media

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond traditional media, Wambui is also the co-founder of Womanish By TGC, a platform dedicated to addressing gender inequality across Africa.

The initiative uses storytelling and educational content to amplify women’s voices and experiences.

Ferallis Wambui

A career across industries

She has also held senior roles at Tile & Carpet Centre Ltd as Brand Marketing, PR & Events Manager, and at RAK Ceramics as Marketing Manager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has also worked with Afrindependent Institute and Kitchens & Beyond, further highlighting her versatility and leadership experience.

Transition moment for NTV

The change in hosting line-up comes at a time when morning television remains a key battleground for viewership.

Janet Mbugua, Eric Latiff and Mariam Bashar on Fixing the Nation on NTV