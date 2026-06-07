Nairobi CBD Roads that will be closed on Sunday

Several major roads in Nairobi will be temporarily closed this weekend to facilitate the 2026 Nairobi City Marathon, with motorists advised to plan their journeys in advance and follow directions from traffic officers.

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In a public notice issued ahead of the race scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2026, the National Police Service (NPS) announced a series of road closures and traffic disruptions across the city to ensure public safety and the smooth management of the marathon.

The marathon route will mainly affect sections of the Nairobi Expressway, Uhuru Highway, Kenyatta Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, Processional Way, City Hall Way, Moi Avenue, University Way, Simba Street, Muindi Mbingu Street and Koinange Street.

According to the traffic advisory, the most significant disruption will be on the Nairobi Expressway, where the two inner lanes on both sides between James Gichuru and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will be closed from midnight to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The affected section stretches from the Nairobi School entrance to the Expressway entrance.

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Motorists using Uhuru Highway between Lusaka Roundabout and Museum Hill will encounter closures from midnight until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Other roads that will be closed from 12 a.m. on Sunday include:

Kenyatta Avenue between Pan Afric Hotel and Moi Avenue until 4 p.m.

Haile Selassie Avenue and Processional Way between Cathedral Road and Uhuru Highway until 4 p.m.

Moi Avenue between University Way and City Hall Way until 2 p.m.

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University Way between Uhuru Highway and Slip Road until 2 p.m.

Simba Street, Muindi Mbingu Street and Koinange Street until 2 p.m.

In addition, City Hall Way will remain closed from 12 p.m. on Saturday until 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The police said they are working with relevant agencies to manage traffic and ensure the successful staging of the marathon.

"The National Police Service is working with relevant agencies to ensure smooth traffic flow and a successful event," the statement said.

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Motorists have been urged to exercise patience, observe all traffic regulations and comply with instructions issued by officers deployed along the affected routes.

The NPS also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating traffic rules during the event.