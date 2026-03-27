Advertisement

NTSA withdraws instant fines system 2 weeks after rollout

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 17:01 - 27 March 2026
The now-withdrawn notice, initially issued on 9th March 2026 under the Usalama Barabarani campaign, had introduced a fully automated enforcement system.
Advertisement

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has withdrawn its earlier public notice announcing the rollout of the Instant Fines Traffic Management System, signalling a pause in what was expected to be a significant shift in how traffic offences are enforced in Kenya.

Advertisement

In a statement dated Friday, 27th March 2026, the Authority clarified that the decision was informed by the need to allow the public a clearer understanding of how the system would work, particularly in relation to minor traffic offences.

Confusion over procedures prompts withdrawal

NTSA acknowledged that motorists may not yet fully grasp the procedures surrounding instant fines, especially those outlined under Traffic Act.

The Authority stated that the withdrawal was necessitated by realisation that the public need to understand the details and standard procedure of handling minor traffic offenses.

Advertisement

The Authority now intends to take a step back and focus on education before proceeding with implementation.

Promise of clarity and public education

Following the withdrawal, NTSA has committed to issuing clearer guidance on how instant fines will be administered within the framework of existing laws.

NTSA cameras installed on a road in Nairobi
NTSA cameras installed on a road in Nairobi

According to the statement, the Authority will communicate the standard procedures aligned to the provisions of the existing laws on handling of instant fines and minor traffic offenses to avoid any misinformation and provide clarity.

Advertisement

This move appears aimed at addressing growing concerns among motorists, many of whom were uncertain about how fines would be issued, contested, or enforced under the automated system.

A system designed for automation

The now-withdrawn notice, initially issued on 9th March 2026 under the Usalama Barabarani campaign, had introduced a fully automated enforcement system.

NTSA had explained that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System would detect traffic violations without human intervention.

At the time, the Authority stated that traffic violation alerts will be generated automatically and sent directly to motorists through SMS.

Advertisement

This marked a departure from traditional enforcement methods, which rely heavily on traffic police officers.

File image of cars being driven on Thika Road

While automation promises efficiency and reduced human bias, it also raises questions around accuracy, accountability, and dispute resolution, issues that may have contributed to the current pause.

Balancing innovation and public trust

NTSA has maintained that its broader goal remains unchanged: improving road safety and reducing fatalities.

In its latest statement, the Authority emphasised that consistent, predictable, fair and certain administration of penalties on traffic infractions remains a core component of reducing the burden of deaths on our roads.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Latest Videos
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Video
20.08.2024
Has the Government Educated Kenyans About Coronavirus?
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Standard Group headquarters in Nairobi
News
28.03.2026
Why Radio Maisha, Spice FM & KTN Burudani may go dark: Inside row between Standard Group & CA
Side by side: Former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo alongside current Law Society of Kenya President Charles Kanjama at the swearing in ceremony of the latter, March 27, 2026
News
28.03.2026
Faith Odhiambo out, Kanjama in: New LSK President sworn in ahead of 2027 polls
French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto in a past meeting
News
28.03.2026
Ruto gets G7 seat as Ramaphosa is locked out amid US pressure row
ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga at the Special Delegates Conference on March 27, 2026
News
28.03.2026
Oburu ratified as ODM leader as Sifuna faction breaches police barricade, rejects outcome
NTSA withdraws instant fines system 2 weeks after rollout
News
27.03.2026
NTSA withdraws instant fines system 2 weeks after rollout
The late Nderitu Gachagua
News
27.03.2026
Family of late Nderitu Gachagua appeals to Ruto over alleged estate fraud