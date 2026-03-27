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NTSA withdraws instant fines system 2 weeks after rollout
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has withdrawn its earlier public notice announcing the rollout of the Instant Fines Traffic Management System, signalling a pause in what was expected to be a significant shift in how traffic offences are enforced in Kenya.
In a statement dated Friday, 27th March 2026, the Authority clarified that the decision was informed by the need to allow the public a clearer understanding of how the system would work, particularly in relation to minor traffic offences.
Confusion over procedures prompts withdrawal
NTSA acknowledged that motorists may not yet fully grasp the procedures surrounding instant fines, especially those outlined under Traffic Act.
The Authority stated that the withdrawal was necessitated by realisation that the public need to understand the details and standard procedure of handling minor traffic offenses.
The Authority now intends to take a step back and focus on education before proceeding with implementation.
Promise of clarity and public education
Following the withdrawal, NTSA has committed to issuing clearer guidance on how instant fines will be administered within the framework of existing laws.
According to the statement, the Authority will communicate the standard procedures aligned to the provisions of the existing laws on handling of instant fines and minor traffic offenses to avoid any misinformation and provide clarity.
This move appears aimed at addressing growing concerns among motorists, many of whom were uncertain about how fines would be issued, contested, or enforced under the automated system.
A system designed for automation
The now-withdrawn notice, initially issued on 9th March 2026 under the Usalama Barabarani campaign, had introduced a fully automated enforcement system.
NTSA had explained that the Instant Fines Traffic Management System would detect traffic violations without human intervention.
At the time, the Authority stated that traffic violation alerts will be generated automatically and sent directly to motorists through SMS.
This marked a departure from traditional enforcement methods, which rely heavily on traffic police officers.
While automation promises efficiency and reduced human bias, it also raises questions around accuracy, accountability, and dispute resolution, issues that may have contributed to the current pause.
Balancing innovation and public trust
NTSA has maintained that its broader goal remains unchanged: improving road safety and reducing fatalities.
In its latest statement, the Authority emphasised that consistent, predictable, fair and certain administration of penalties on traffic infractions remains a core component of reducing the burden of deaths on our roads.
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