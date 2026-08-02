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Kenya sets mandatory $50,000 health insurance cover for incoming travellers

Denis Mwangi
Denis Mwangi 09:58 - 02 August 2026
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Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale
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The government has gazetted new minimum benefit limits for mandatory inbound travel health insurance, requiring all policies taken by visitors entering the country to provide a cumulative cover of at least $50,000 (Sh6.4 million).

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The new requirements were published in a Special Issue of the Kenya Gazette dated July 30, 2026, through Gazette Notice No. 11492, and signed by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

According to the gazette notice, the mandatory insurance policy must include minimum benefits across five key areas while maintaining an overall policy limit of not less than $50,000 (Sh6.4 million).

Under the new schedule, the policy must provide up to $20,000 (Sh2.5 million) for medical expenses and $25,000 (Sh3.2 million) for emergency medical transportation.

Visitors will also be entitled to coverage of up to $300 (Sh37,000) for prescribed medicines, $1,000 (Sh129,000) for treatment related to mental illness, and $5,000 (Sh645,000) for the repatriation of mortal remains.

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The gazette further states that the mandatory inbound travel health insurance will only be offered by insurers that are approved and licensed under the Insurance Act (Cap. 487).

The notice takes effect as part of the implementation of the Social Health Insurance Act, which introduced mandatory health insurance requirements for various categories of beneficiaries, including international visitors entering Kenya.

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